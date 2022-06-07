Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Gibson, who is approximately 11 months old. Gibson is a male mix. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations, is good with other dogs and will be microchipped before leaving for his forever home. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Gibson, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

