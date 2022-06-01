The Weekly Vista obituaries for June 1, 2022

Kenneth Allen Mushett

Kenneth Allen Mushett of Bentonville, Ark. died unexpectedly Monday, May 16, 2022.

He was born Nov. 8, 1969, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., to Charles and Carolyn Mushett of Bentonville. He graduated from Bentonville High School, class of 1988. He then went to Devry University in Dallas where he acquired a bachelors degree and completed Keller School of Management to complete his Master degree. He moved back to Bentonville in the early 2000's. He was a big sports fan, a mean short stop and left fielder in softball. His favorite pro team was the Dallas Stars. He spent many seasons coaching little league football at the local boys and girls club. He enjoyed the creek, fishing and golf with friends and his dad. He was employed by Diebold for seven and a half years.

Remaining behind are his parents, Charles and Carolyn Mushett; his brother, Steve Mushett; and nephew, Aaron Mushett.

A celebration of life was held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in the chapel of the Bella Vista Funeral Home, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Flora Pittenger

Flora Pittenger, 88, of Bella Vista, Ark., died May 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

She was born Dec. 7, 1933, near Binford, N.D., to Henry and Annie Overby Hagle. She attended country school and high school at Binford. She married Ellis Pittenger Oct. 18, 1951. The family moved to Bismarck, N.D. in April 1955. She was employed at A. W. Lucas Co. as manager and buyer of the children's clothing department for 28 years and retired in 1982. After her husband retired in 1988, they enjoyed 23 winters in Mesa, Ariz. They moved to Brookfield Assisted Living in Bella Vista five years ago to be near their son.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Florence Fiebiger; brothers, Melvin, George, Alfred, Floyd, Harold; half-sister, Sylvia Servatius; and granddaughter, Sarah Pittenger.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ellis; daughter, Kathie Lou (Mylo) Hagen; son, Wesley (Cathe); two granddaughters; and three sisters, Annette (Marvin) Borgerson, Millie (Bob) Lura, Evelyn Canton.

Per her request, no services are planned.

Online condolences at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Elizabeth Ann Young

Elizabeth "Ann" Young, 95, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, May 13, 2022, due to complications from Alzheimer's.

She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 10, 1927. She enjoyed a life there filled with piano and dance lessons. Her childhood home was filled with lush gardens, which instilled in her a love of gardening. She enjoyed entertaining her friends and family preparing many delicious gourmet meals. Traveling extensively as a child she was able to use those experiences in her career as a travel agent. She also enjoyed hiking and being outdoors and non-fiction reading with intellectual discussions.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Bruce and Renny May Drake; her sister, Mary Mugg; her husband, Durand C. Young; her son, William Bruce Witt; and her stepdaughter, Karen Lovro.

She is survived by her son, Robert M. Witt, II (Jackie); her daughter, Wendy May Breese (Robert); her stepdaughter, Debbie Lovro (Marv); three grandsons and two step grandsons.

There will be a celebration of life at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Bella Vista Funeral Home, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark. Interment is scheduled at The Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, S.D., on June 17, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Online condolences at www.funeralmation.com.

Harry E. Vorback

Harry E. Vorbach, 92, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, May 20, 2022, with his wife by his side.

He was born in 1929 in St. Paul, Minn., though spent most of his life in New York State, prior to relocating to Arkansas in 1992. He graduated Congers High School and played soccer at Panzer College and Cortland State College. He earned a Master of Science in Early Secondary Education from New Paltz College in 1960, working his way through as a law enforcement officer for Palisades Park, where he remained employed for 10 years. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1949-1953 during the Korean War. He dedicated his life to working with youth in education and sports teaching and coaching at a variety of levels in New York state. Retiring in Bella Vista he enjoyed his motorcycle, boating and bowling. He attended Village Bible Church in Bella Vista.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carmella Vorbach of Bella Vista; son, Edward Vorbach of Spencerport, N.Y.; daughter, Nancy Stocker of Sodus, N.Y.; stepdaughter, Andrea Dean, of Hawi, Hawaii; two stepsons, Gary Swanander of St. John, USVI, Andrew Swanander (Nicole) of New Paltz, N.Y.; two grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren.

Online condolenses at www.funeralmation.com.

Pittenger



Vorbach

