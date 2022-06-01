OPINION: Understanding with help along the way is a good start

The New York Times (April 24, 2022) recently reported in an article by Matt Richtel about the mental health of teenagers in the United States. I quote, "In 2019, 13% of adolescents reported having a major depressive episode, a 60% increase from 2007. Emergency room visits by children and adolescents in that period also rose sharply for anxiety, mood disorders and self-harm. And, for people ages 10 to 24, suicides rates, stable from 2000 to 2007, leaped 60% by 2018s, according to the Center for Disease Control and prevention." While the covid pandemic intensified the situation, the problems predated it, stretching across racial and ethnic groups, urban and rural areas, and the socioeconomic divide.

Candice Rogers, a psychologist at the University of California, has observed, "Young people are more educated, less likely to get pregnant, use drugs, less likely to die of accident or injury. By many markers, kids are doing fantastic and thriving. But there are these really important trends in anxiety, depression and suicide that stop us in our tracks. We need to figure it out, because it's life or death for these kids."

It's safe to say that this kind of activity among their children drives parents crazy. Since we live in a rather affluent society, the obvious procedure is to either send your suffering child to a doctor or some kind of counselor; but unfortunately, too often they don't know what to do either. Yes, there are some very good drugs to combat depression, and professional psychologists and psychiatrists normally do a very good job; but such may not be easily said about counselors, especially school counselors. Too often, they are out of their league and do not fully understand the problem. Add to this dilemma the fact that depression is only a part of the problem, and maybe just a symptom of the problem, and things get very complicated.

I do not want to infer in any way that I am an expert in this area, for I am not; but I do have some observations. First, it's one thing to have a physical problem that can be fixed by medicine, surgery, or some other kind of treatment; but it is completely different when you are dealing with mental issues. Too often, the response one gets when trying to talk rationally with a hurting individual is, "You just don't understand." By the way, I get this response all the time when talking with someone about religious issues. It makes no difference if you are well-trained in the area; once a person has made up his or her mind, they assert that they already have the correct answers and everyone else in the world is wrong because they do not agree with them.

There are way too many young people who have contemplated suicide and have often done something like cutting themselves. In a sense, they are crying out for help while at the same time refusing anyone to help them. Frankly, I have not been overly impressed with the people singled out to help these teenagers with their problems

Second, I would like to affirm that we indeed do live in a rapidly changing world. What it was like a few years ago is no longer relevant. A troubled teenager goes to see a counselor in college and expresses a problem asking for advice on how to deal with it, and too often is told that it really isn't a problem at all, that everyone else is doing it, so it must be okay. And, the social media, especially Hollywood, is always on the cutting edge of almost anything you may imagine. It may be with one's sexuality, one's relationship with family, or perhaps just learning how to cope with being an introvert in an extrovert environment. Unfortunately, the advice offered does nothing to get to the bottom of the problem and instead imparts the feeling "you're okay, so don't worry about it."

Sometimes a student will come into a huge shock when he or she realizes that what the counselor said was okay really doesn't agree with what historical scholars have already explored and decided. If a person does not agree with the content of a class, there are only a few choices: quit the class, refuse to accept the class's teaching and get a failing grade, or find yourself in confusion over what to do -- e.g. remain with the problem you had in the first place. Those are not good choices.

Third, we now live in a period when many homes have no definite standards or particular lifestyle. Parents are busy doing things they never considered as kids, and too often allow that freedom to bleed over into their children. It really doesn't matter exactly what the practiced standards are in a home; what matters is there is a framework of right and wrong, good and bad, that is ingrained in children and teenagers that will guide them throughout life. Yes, that takes a lot of work by everyone involved, and it takes years, not a few moments with someone with an entirely different lifestyle trying to tell you how to live. Parents do need to help their children grow up with the freedom to be themselves, but that does not excuse them from not helping them along the way.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.