Means turns farming hobby into business

Samuel Means, of Pea Ridge, is a vendor at this year's Bella Vista Farmers Market. The name of his business is Means Greens.

He grew up gardening with his mother, he said, and circumstances brought him full circle. In 2019 he had been doing concrete work when an accident forced him to slow down. He said he broke his back and legs and could not do concrete work anymore -- he had to find something his own speed. He started a hobby garden and found a YouTube video about raising gardens in an urban setting. The following spring he and his girlfriend, Vivian Hanlin, began selling plants.

At the time they were living in Seligman, Mo. They began harvesting out of their own garden and out of Samuel's mother's garden in Pea Ridge and selling on the side of the road. Eventually someone introduced them to the Bella Vista Farmers Market, and they have not missed a Sunday since, he said.

"It's been a great place to learn our market," he said. Means Greens has been in business for two years.

Recently Means and Hanlin moved to Pea Ridge to live next door to his parents, Sam and Carrie Means, where they share a garden with his mother.

"It's a huge pleasure to move here and be gardening with her again," he said.

Means said they had been growing plants inside and outside -- somewhere between 600 to 1,000. This year they decided to maximize their indoor capacity and grow 300 indoor plants. They also plan to start a greenhouse soon.

"We had a greater demand than last year and we were pleased to be able to increase our capacity," he said.

When they moved, Means moved his plants as well and replanted them. His uncle helped him move two dump truck loads of soil and compost from Missouri.

The couple sells what they call edible bouquets, which are several varieties of lettuce in a bucket of compost. They have lots of plant starters, Means said. Moving into the warmer months they will have more vegetables and produce.

They grow kale, Swiss chard and lettuce that they sell to a restaurant in Eureka Springs.

Also in the garden are tomatoes, several varieties of cucumbers, squash, zucchini, onions, sweet peppers, hot peppers and more. Means said he has learned to separate the sweet and hot peppers in the garden because they can cross pollinate and the sweet peppers can turn out hot. They have also added irrigation to the garden, because Means said last year he could spend three hours a day watering.

In addition to working in the garden, Means works for a local roastery called Blackbird Roasters. He sells some of the company's coffee at his booth at the farmers market.

He and Hanlin have experimented with the Eureka Springs White Street Market, he said, and may try another one soon. They are also involved in a community garden in Rogers.

He said of gardening, "It's something I enjoy so much. I just love watching plants grow. I really do like the idea of growing your own food and providing for yourself that way. If you can make money doing what you love, what better way to make money?"