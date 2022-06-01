Mark Your Calendar Week of May 25

June 2

• The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table's June 2 program will be presented by Mr. Jim Spillars and will be about the little known but important Battle of Cane Hill. The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

June 4

• The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host an Historic Foods Tasting from noon to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. This is a unique opportunity to taste native fruits and wildflowers, many which have been made into low sugar jams and jellies. Attendees can also sample historic and vintage recipes from old Bella Vista, drinks such as sassafras tea and more.

• The Bella Vista Garden Club will host the second day of the annual Spring Plant Sale from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 4. Weather caused the postponement of the event from May 21. No appointments are needed. As always only exact cash, check, or credit cards will be accepted. There are still many plants left after the sale held Friday, May 20, with many of them ready to burst into bloom, so it should be lovely on June 4.

• Master Gardeners are volunteers trained in horticulture who share their knowledge widely. Besides projects at many public areas around the county, during the summer months, Master Gardeners can often be found at various Farmer's Markets all over Benton County. They can answer questions about flower or vegetable gardens and provide encouragement to newcomers or veteran gardeners. A free activity for children is available. On Saturday, June 4, they will visit the Centerton Farmer's Market at 11507 Highway 72. In July, they will be in Bella Vista.

June 6 & 7

• Bella Vista Animal Shelter's Annual Garage Sale is June 6-12 at 2 Leafield Lane, hosted by Anita Werts, a board member, at her home. Boxed donations of gently used items for this sale are currently being accepted. Anyone needing more information, or for an appointment to drop off items, is asked to call 479-366-2265. Large and specialty items will soon be available for sale online. Donations held until May 28 can be delivered to the event location. Donors are asked not to deliver items to the shelter at this time. The garage sale will start at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

June 10 & 11

• The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is hosting its Artistry in Wood Show on Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, at the Assembly of God Church auditorium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., in Bella Vista. The show will be held daily from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admission is free to the family friendly event. Kids can enjoy soap carving while adults visit with the carvers and pyrographers as they display their crafts and skills. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers will also be demonstrating fly tying. Lots of hourly door prize giveaways and some great raffle items will be offered by these local clubs.

June 11

• The United Lutheran Church will hold its first International Village Food Festival from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, with Ukrainian Food. Part of the proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Relief Effort. Food will include Kielbasa, Pierogi and Yabluchnyk (Ukrainian Apple Cake). Meals are $15 and there will only be 100 meals available. Reservations are encouraged and may be Eat In or Grab n' Go. Please call the church office to make reservations at 479-855-1325 during office hours Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to noon.

• The Bella Vista Garden Club is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. To celebrate with the community, there will be a Garden Extravaganza 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday June 11, rain or shine. This will be a tour of seven unique private gardens within Bella Vista, each with its own theme. Tickets are $10 presale and $15 day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from any garden club member or at the following businesses: The Bluebird Shed, 648 W Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista; Creeks Nursery, 8542 W McNelly Rd, Bentonville; Arvest Bank locations in Bella Vista; and Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville.