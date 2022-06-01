LETTER: Are white fences really a problem?

As we turn onto our street, we wonder if anyone cares about how their property looks anymore. Overgrown or poorly maintained yards, blue trash bins sitting out front, yards cluttered with "Arkansas yard art" and drive ways full of cars and trucks. Children's toys left outside. Aren't children taught to bring in/pick up their toys anymore?

If a house has a white trim, then the fence should be able to match. Why is the ACC concerned about the color "white" instead of the overall visual appeal of Belle Vista properties?

Ellen and Gary Creakbaum

Bella Vista