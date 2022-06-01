Koh shoots 6 under for first professional win

Singapore's Sock Hwee Koh held off Scotland's Alison Muirhead to win the Bella Vista Charity Classic's Womens All Pro Tour event held May 26-27 in Bella Vista.

"It's very nice. It's actually my first professional win, so to do it here is nice," Koh said. "I played well today. I think because I was in the last flight there was a little pressure, but I just played my own game. It feels nice."

Heavy rains forced officials to juggle the schedule of the WAPT event throughout the early part of the week. The ladies played in the rain at Bella Vista Country Club on Thursday before finishing under clear skies at Highlands Golf Course on Friday.

Koh recorded a 71-66 -- 137 while finishing a stroke ahead of Muirhead, who went 69-69 -- 138.

"I just told myself that everybody is going through the same conditions," Koh said of playing through the rain. "You just have to grind it out. These are not easy days. I just stayed patient and played my own game."

Muirhead said, "With weather like that you really have to be patient. At the end of the day it's just something you can't control. You have to just go with it and whatever happens, happens. You just have to stay patient."

Orlando's Erika Smith played bogey free golf over the first 18 holes for an early 68. Her round included four birdies, three of which came on her final nine holes of the first day. She shot back-to-back birdies on the final two holes, finishing a shot ahead of four players who were at 3-under, but a 74 on the second day dropped her into a tie for seventh.

Koh's game flourished when the sun came out as she made five birdies and only one bogey for the clubhouse lead. Muirhead's run came up short when she just missed a putt on No. 18.

Koh, who received a check for $10,000 for her win, and Muirhead, who won $3,500 for finishing second, each receive an exemption to play in the Epson Tour event June 16-18 at Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Muirhead said it feels "pretty good" to get the exemption, adding, "It's exciting to step your game up and get to go to the next level, to have different competition and get to play against more competitive people, which is exciting as well. I'm really looking forward to it."

Both Koh and Muirhead agreed course officials did a wonderful job getting the Highlands course in golf shape after the inclement weather.

"For the amount of rain we had the last few days they had the course in very good shape," said Koh. "I was amazed. I saw how badly flooded it was on the pro-am day. The staff did a great job in making it playable for us."

Muirhead said, "I thought the course did great today considering all the weather conditions and all the circumstances. I thought the course really did fantastic and for all the greenskeepers and everyone on staff to get it ready ... it just showed by the scores it was playing really good."

Cody DeSerrano, the WAPT's operating officer, said it was another enjoyable week in Bella Vista for the tour.

"All things considered, with the weather and changing formats, just a week of shuffling around, the tournament for the girls went perfectly," he said. "It went great. We have two fantastic ladies with one not only getting the win, but two getting exemptions into the Ann Arbor, Mich., Epson event. From our perspective the event went as good as it could go.

The WAPT players will now get a two-week break before heading to stops in Mississippi, Texas and Kansas.

"So two weeks to have some fun and relax," Koh said with a smile.

Bella Vista Charity Classic WAPT Results

1 Sock Hwee Koh, Singapore -6 71-66 -- 137 $10,000

2 Alison Muirhead, Scotland -5 69-69 -- 138 $3,500

3 Miranda Wang, Pebble Beach, CA -4 70-69 -- 139 $2,500

T4 Angela Aung Yangon, Myanmar -3 70-70 -- 140 $1,875

T4 Jordy LaBarbera, Allen, TX -3 69-71 -- 140 $1,875

6 Suzie Lee, New York, NY -2 71-70 -- 141 $1,525

T7 Holland Shourds, Riverside, CA -1 73-69 -- 142 $1,312

T7 Erika Smith, Orlando, FL -1 68-74 -- 142 $1,312

T9 Elizabeth Moon, Orlando, FL E 75-68 -- 143 $940

T9 Karen Miyamoto, Frisco, TX E 74-69 -- 143 $940

T9 Bryce Ray, Pueblo, CO E 71-72 -- 143 $940

T9 Ann Parmerter, Coppell, TX E 70-73 -- 143 $940

T9 Julie Houston, Allen, TX E 69-74 -- 143 $940

T14 Wenyung Keh, Kirkland, WA +1 73-71 -- 144 $694

T14 Ginger Howard, Bradenton, FL +1 73-71 -- 144 $694

T14 Cara Gorlei, South Africa +1 73-71 -- 144 $694

T14 Olivia Benzin, Tacoma, WA +1 69-75 -- 144 $694

T18 Loretta Giovannettone, Jupiter, FL +2 77-68 -- 145 $571

T18 Bi Shin, South Korea +2 75-70 -- 145 $571

T18 Lauren Tibbets, Indianapolis, IN +2 73-72 -- 145 $571

T18 Payton Schanen, Woodstock, GA +2 72-73 -- 145 $571

T18 Joy Chou Ames, IA +2 72-73 -- 145 $571

T18 Anna Redding, Charlotte, NC +2 71-74 -- 145 $571

T24 Natalia Villavicencio, Santiago, Chile +3 76-70 -- 146 $450

T24 Mun Chin Keh, Kirkland, WA +3 76-70 -- 146 $450

T24 Amanda Tan, Singapore +3 75-71 -- 146 $450

T24 Mohan Du, Orlando, FL +3 74-72 -- 146 $450

T24 Mikayla Fitzpatrick, Phoenix, AZ +3 72-74 -- 146 $450

T24 Greta Bruner, The Woodlands, TX +3 73-73 -- 146 $450