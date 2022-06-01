Hale claims first ATP summer series win

Blaine Hale outlasted the rain to capture his first All Pro Tour summer series win with a 10-under 132 in the Bella Vista Charity Classic at Highlands Golf Course May 27-28.

The Dallas native, who has one fall series victory under his belt, would have liked to have played more golf at the tour's Bella Vista stop, but still managed to make the most out of what Mother Nature threw at the players.

"It was only a 36-hole event, which I wish we could have played all four days, but with the weather and stuff that's all you can do," he said. "I played good for two days and that's all it took."

Hale opened play with birdies on five of the the first nine holes, then covered the back nine with a 34 for a one-stroke lead over Cody Burrows, of Chickasha, Okla. The start of the second round saw Hale birdie the second hole and bogey the ninth before cranking out four birdies on the back nine, two of which came on the last two holes.

"It's a pretty tight golf course and so some of the fairways being a bit softer definitely helped," he said. "In years past it's been pretty firm out here which is fun because it's a different challenge than what we're used to, but with the rain it softened things up. It definitely made driving a premium because we were playing it up in the fairways. I had some mud balls in the rough but, thankfully, we could play it up in the fairways. If you hit it in the fairways you had good chances for birdies."

Hale received a check for $21,000 for his victory. Kyle Wilshire, of Georgetown, Ky., shot an 8-under 134 for a second-place finish worth $9,400.

Five golfers finished in a tie for third, collecting $4,190 each for their 7-under-par scores.

While Hale said he would have liked to have played more golf, he realized it was out of the golfers' hands.

"It's something we can't control. It's part of the game," he said. "Weather is such a big aspect in golf. You see guys at the PGA (Championship) last week (in Tulsa, Okla.) that got on the bad side of the draw and sometimes that takes them out of the tournament."

He also commended officials for making the course playable after days of heavy rain.

"The course was great," he said. "They did as good as they could with how much rain they got. But it was fun."

Hale said he was able to stay loose while waiting out the rains by getting in a few rounds at Fayetteville Country Club.

"The first couple of days we got up here and played two practice rounds and then we were off for two days," he said. "Thankfully I have a buddy who lives in Fayetteville and so we actually went out and played Fayetteville Country Club, so 'thank you' to them for letting us come out and keep loose and helping us to be able to keep swinging the clubs a little bit. That kind of kept us sharp, whereas some guys may have just sat in their hotel room for two days or just hit balls for two days. It definitely was a big help."

When asked about the week in Bella Vista, Gary DeSerrano, a managing partner of the APT, said, "Considering the weather we had, and the amount of players we had in town, and some of the restrictions we had on golf course availability, I think it went great. We couldn't do this without the volunteers and the volunteers here are amazing. If we could have this crew every single week everything would run smooth."

Bella Vista Charity Classic ATP Results

1 Blaine Hale, Dallas, TX -10 64-68 -- 132 $21,000

2 Kyle Wilshire, Georgetown, KY -8 70-64 -- 134 $9,400

T3 Grady Brame, Jr., Hammond, LA -7 67-68 -- 135 $4,190

T3 Daniel Miernicki, Portland, OR -7 68-67 -- 135 $4,190

T3 Blake Trimble, Houston, TX -7 66-69 -- 135 $4,190

T3 Logan Smith, La Plata, MO -7 67-68 -- 135 $4,190

T3 Kymer Li, Lakewood Ranch, FL -7 70-65 -- 135 $4,190

T8 Brandon Lee, Scottsdale, AZ -6 68-68 -- 136 $2,862

T8 Brendon Jelley, Tulsa, OK -6 67-69 -- 136 $2,862

T8 Zachary Maxwell, Australia -6 69-67 -- 136 $2,862

T8 Tanner Napier, Paris, TX -6 68-68 -- 136 $2,862

T8 Fred Wedel, The Woodlands, TX -6 69-67 -- 136 $2,862

T13 Cody Burrows, Chickasha, OK -5 65-72 -- 137 $2,365

T13 Zac Owens, Mooreland, OK -5 68-69 -- 137 $2,365

T13 Travis McInroe, Lewisville, TX -5 71-66 -- 137 $2,365

T13 William Buhl, Fayetteville, AR -5 70-67 -- 137 $2,365

T13 Brandon McIver, Billings, MT -5 68-69 -- 137 $2,365

T13 Dylan Healey, Scottsdale, AZ -5 69-68 -- 137 $2,365

T19 Logan Pate, Richmond, TX -4 70-68 -- 138 $1,963

T19 Nathan Maas, Las Vegas, NV -4 68-70 -- 138 $1,963

T19 Christian Jalomo, Richmond, TX -4 66-72 -- 138 $1,963

T22 Lawrence Allan Alva, Scotland -3 69-70 -- 139 $1,666

T22 Peyton Wilhoit, North Little Rock, AR -3 69-70 -- 139 $1,666

T22 Hayden Wood, Edmond, OK -3 70-69 -- 139 $1,666

T22 Peter Creighton, Buffalo, NY -3 69-70 -- 139 $1,666

T22 Jonathan Hodge, Jefferson City, TN -3 69-70 -- 139 $1,666

T27 Austin Gean, Florence, AL -2 68-72 -- 140 $1,142

T27 Michael Salazar, El Paso, TX -2 73-67 -- 140 $1,142

T27 Andrew Presley, Ft. Worth, TX -2 72-68 -- 140 $1,142

T27 Cody Banach, Clear Lake City, TX -2 69-71 -- 140 $1,142

T27 Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong -2 67-73 -- 140 $1,142

T27 Zach James, Whitesboro, TX -2 69-71 -- 140 $1,142

T27 Sam Fidone, Lufkin, TX -2 74-66 -- 140 $1,142

T27 Sulman Raza, Eugene, OR -2 72-68 -- 140 $1,142

T27 Gregory Yates, Mansfield, TX -2 71-69 -- 140 $1,142

T27 Matt Marshall, Darby, MT -2 70-70 -- 140 $1,142

T27 Ryan Emery, Dacula, GA -2 72-68 -- 140 $1,142

T27 Joo-Young Lee, Hilliard, OH -2 71-69 -- 140 $1,142