Father/Son moment

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Property Owners Association Director of Golf Operations Darryl Muldoon (left) helps his son, Braxton, read a putt during the Charity Classic on Friday, May 27, at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista. Darryl was caddying for his son, who was competing in his first professional golf tournament.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Property Owners Association Director of Golf Operations Darryl Muldoon (left) helps his son, Braxton, read a putt during the Charity Classic on Friday, May 27, at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista. Darryl was caddying for his son, who was competing in his first professional golf tournament.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Property Owners Association Director of Golf Operations Darryl Muldoon (left) helps his son, Braxton, read a putt during the Charity Classic on Friday, May 27, at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista. Darryl was caddying for his son, who was competing in his first professional golf tournament.