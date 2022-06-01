OPINION: Rain couldn’t dampen success of BV Charity Classic

Several months ago I was talking with Darryl Muldoon about all the golf that's played in Bella Vista during the spring and summer months.

When the topic of the Charity Classic came up, he said to me, "You'll really enjoy it."

The director of golf operations for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association was right.

After seeing first hand what the event was like, I can truly say I really enjoyed it.

Of course I wasn't the one who had to juggle the schedule of events while rain fell, and fell, and fell onto our corner of The Natural State.

I wasn't the one who had to pull the plug on the long drive contest, something I was really excited to watch, nor was I the one who had to break it to the participants in the pro-am event that their scores weren't going to count due to the fact not everyone could finish their round.

I understand some of the amateurs were upset about this, that they somehow forgot the event had everything to do with raising money for charity and nothing to do with which team's score was the best.

Amateurs.

Nor was I the one in charge of making the disappointing announcement that the new pizza ovens at Highlands Pub and Patio wouldn't be in service for one of the biggest events of the year. Ouch. Having those ovens -- which we've been hearing are "on their way" for several months now -- up and running in time for the Charity Classic sure would have brought in a lot of dough while sending out (you guessed it) a lot of dough.

But the Charity Classic was still a lot of fun. The competitors shook off the rain and still tried to play the best golf they could. Every player I talked to had nothing but high praise for the groundskeepers and golf staff for making the Highlands Golf Course playable to the point where competitive scores were turned in by both the men and women on the final days.

• Blaine Hale, who pocketed $21,000 for winning the APT event, already has plans on how he's going to spend his winnings.

"I'm getting married in a month, so this definitely helps, maybe helps with the honeymoon fund a little bit," he laughed.

It's a safe bet the crystal trophy he also won won't suffice for any crystal that may be listed on their bridal registry.

Hale said when he leaves Bella Vista he'll "probably go and play in a couple of Monday qualifiers for the Corn Ferry Tour and continue to play in these APT events until my wedding."

The Corn Ferry Tour is the last step before the PGA Tour for these young hopefuls.

• Cody DeSerrano, operating officer for the WAPT, said it's always "an amazing time" when his tour stops in Bella Vista.

"We get great support from Bella Vista," he said. "It's always an amazing time here. The people behind it are awesome. The volunteers ... every single person here worked day in and day out to help these ladies get to where they are and get this tournament in and we couldn't be happier."

He continued, "The staff got the courses ready for us and (volunteers coordinator) Ruth (Hatcher) got everyone jumbled around and reset. She was a life saver for us this week. And we couldn't have asked any more from Darryl here at Bella Vista and couldn't have asked any more from the people of Bella Vista. It's always a fantastic environment for us to come to every year."

And there's this note on the WAPT's website: The WAPT would like to thank the Bella Vista POA, Bella Vista Country Club, and Highlands Golf Course staff and community for allowing us to visit their facilities. A very special thank you to Tournament Director Kim Carlson, Head Professional Alex Sanford, Director of Golf Darryl Muldoon, Volunteer Chair Ruth Hatcher, Housing Gary Mertz, and a final big thank you Course Superintendents Reed Holly, Greg Jones, and their staff. The WAPT will have a couple weeks off before heading to Mississippi for the Merit Health Natchez Classic!

• Gary DeSerrano, who is a managing partner of the WAPT/APT, as well as being Cody DeSerrano's dad, said of Bella Vista, "We already consider it a regular stop. The contracts are up every two years and ours is up this year, but in all the talks I've had with the POA and the sponsors and everybody, we'll be back next year."

• Gary DeSerrano told those who gathered for the WAPT trophy presentation a little story that shines a light on the character of event winner Sock Hwee Koh.

"She called a rules official over and she called a two-shot penalty on herself, which put her in jeopardy of missing the cut last week," he said. "Fortunately she made the cut and made a little bit of money, but that just showed the integrity of the golfers we have and this week it paid off, because look at where she's at today."

• Koh said after attending school in her home country of Singapore, she and her friend Amanda Tan decided to come to American and try out the WAPT.

"I studied back home in Singapore," Koh said. "Me and my fellow Singaporean, Amanda, who won in Oklahoma, we came here to play in WAPT because back in Asia due to covid it has been quite locked down, so we haven't been able to compete for two years. So we decided to come here this year and play in some events."

And now the two Singaporeans are professional golf winners.

• Alison Muirhead, who finished second to Koh, is originally from Scotland. She laughed when I asked if she realized the course on which she had just played was named Highlands, and if that made her think of home.

"It's really cool," she grinned, "especially because it was a little 'westie' like my golf course back home."

Excuse me? Westie?

"'Westie' like the terrier," she said after reading the confusion on my face.

Like, tenacious, maybe, or a little on the fierce side.

"We just say it's a little westie," she said.

• Besides possessing a bit of a sense of humor, Muirhead is also quite skilled at bouncing a golf ball off a club face while waiting for the group ahead of her to clear the fairway so she can tee off.

She said she started working on the skill so that one day she might be as good at it as her dad.

"It's a lot of practice," she smiled. "As my dad says, 'You have a misspent youth.' I just practiced at it and wanted to beat my dad at it. And he's very good at it."

Now that the WAPT has started it's two-week break she should have plenty of time for more practice. After all, she does seem to be the competitive type. A little westie, if you will.

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.