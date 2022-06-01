Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners May 24 were: Connie Knafla and Roy Knafla. Bias bowling is played on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Newcomers are welcome. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners May 24 were: first -- Larry and Ginger Anderson; second -- Cheryl Cardin and Al Akey; third -- Vivian Bray and Harry Schoewe. Honorable mention -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Those interested in joining should call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples, but if anyone doesn't have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners May 23 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Kathy Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Marj Shafer; second, Marie Ryan. Texas Canasta winners -- none reported. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners May 25 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Dottie Seeley.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners May 19 were: first, Anita Ebert; second, Cornelia Flemming; third, Deanna Smith. Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

Thursday & Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners May 19 were: North-South -- Joe Warren and Robert Makela; East-West -- Ernie Grant and Deborah Dawes

Winners May 24 were: North-South -- Robert Gromatka and Joe Patton; East-West -- Len Fettig and Dale Morrisett

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners May 20 were: Table one -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Wayne Doyle. Table two -- first, Alan Akey; second, Bill Roush. High Score -- Dan Bloomer

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners May 21 were: Blue Team Wins -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Mike McConnell, Bill Armstrong, Ron Madsen and . Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Rich Smelter, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]