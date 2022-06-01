Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, May 16

11:11 a.m. Police received a report on Queensferry Lane that someone's decorations at the end of their driveway were damaged while they were away. Police responded and noticed a pottery ball appeared to have been hit by a vehicle or trailer. Extra patrol was assigned.

Tuesday, May 17

6:49 p.m. Police arrested Robert F. Richmond, 31, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Hampstead.

10:08 p.m. Police arrested Lydia Rodgers, 32, in connection with public intoxication and a warrant at Cooper and Gore.

Wednesday, May 18

8:41 p.m. Police received a report on Lockhart Circle of a dog at large.

2:53 a.m. Police arrested Steven Tate, 58, in connection with an out of town warrant on Evanton Drive.

Thursday, May 19

7:28 a.m. Police received a report on Marionet Lane that the reporting person believed someone tried to get into their home but their large dog scared the intruder away.

Friday, May 20

8 p.m. Police arrested Miles L. Bassett, 45, in connection with out of town warrants during a traffic stop at Worcester and Hampstead.

Saturday, May 21

12:11 a.m. Police arrested Matthew Butters, 34, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Suits Us.

12:19 p.m. Police received a report on Quantock Hills Lane that someone drove off with the reporting person's purse that had her gun and wallet in it after she hitchhiked a ride from them.

Sunday, May 22

1:46 a.m. Police arrested Edgar Sanchez, 25, in connection with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at Wellington and Platz.

6:09 p.m. Police arrested Lacey Dootson, 35, in connection with driving on a suspended license and Travis Joseph Dootson, 46, in connection with multiple out of town warrants during a traffic stop at Spanker and Spanker Ridge.