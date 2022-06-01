Bella Vista Club News

Apple Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Bella Vista Public Library, in the Community Room. The tentative agenda will include: editing photos on an iPhone, iPad and a Mac computer. After photos are taken with your Apple device or another camera, the discussion will lead to photo editing techniques in the Apple environment to make those pictures look even better.

The subjects for the monthly meeting agendas include tutorials and discussions of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac computers. The Bella Vista Apple Computer Club meets at 5 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information, call 479-899-5531.

SCAC Old Timers Group

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society's impromptu group, the Old Timers will be conducting monthly sessions, starting on June 2, the first Thursday night of each month. The sessions will include an astronomical video and then a round table discussion afterward. Viewing time in the parking lot if weather permits. The sessions start at 6:30 p.m. and are held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran church, located at 14070 AR-279 Highway Hiwasse (Bella Vista). These are open to the public with all ages welcome.

Currently Sugar Creek Astronomical Society has two impromptu Star Party groups. One in Bella Vista, the original Old Timers group and another impromptu group that has formed in Siloam Springs. More information on that coming.

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Veronica Anatolie, "The Evolution of my Identity" (coming from a communist country). The special feature will be by Doug Grant and Veterans, "Salute to Old Glory." Men are welcome to this brunch. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. Friday, June 3. For reservations and/or cancellations, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha at [email protected]

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 Hwy 71 South, Pineville, Mo., just past Walmart and McDonald's. The speaker will be Ray Matkowski, a community-oriented person, who volunteers his spare time to at least three community organizations: Pedal It Forward, a group of volunteers that reconditions donated bicycles and distributes them to those in need, The BV Blue Bird Society and BV Fly Tyers. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Bella Vista Honor Guard

The Bella Vista Honor Guard is looking for volunteers due to the increase in requests for appearances at special events. The Honor Guard provides military honors at a funeral occurring within northwest Arkansas. A veteran's sendoff demonstrates a nation's gratitude for the veteran's valor and service. Local funeral home director can be called to initiate a request for military funeral honors for a deceased veteran. Proof of military service will be required in the form of a DD-214 or Statement of Service. Additional volunteers means the Honor Guard will be able to honor more requests. For more information, go to vetwallofhonor.org.

Wall of Honor Tours

The mission of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas is to honor and pay tribute to all veterans, living or deceased. The Wall of Honor provides a venue for special events such as Flag Day, 9/11, Armed Forces Day, Veterans Day, etc. It helps teach the important history of the nation and provides a place for quiet time to reflect and a place for remembrances. Free tours of approximately a half-hour of the beautiful Veterans Memorial honoring all veterans are being offered.

To schedule a free tour of the Veterans Wall of Honor contact the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas via [email protected] or call Leonard Eisert at 479-855-4421.

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.

Email club information to [email protected]