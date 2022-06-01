Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

The Summer Lunch Bag Ministry begins Monday, June 6. United Lutheran will be handing out bagged lunches at the church (100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista) to area youth every Monday starting at 11 a.m. For more information please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

The United Lutheran Church will hold its first International Village Food Festival from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, with Ukrainian food. Part of the proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Relief Effort. Food will include Kielbasa, Pierogi and Yabluchnyk (Ukrainian Apple Cake). Meals are $15 and there will only be 100 meals available. Reservations are encouraged and may be Eat In or Grab n' Go. Please call the church office to make reservations.

The Little Food Pantry at the United Lutheran church parking lot (100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista) is available for those in need or for those who wish to donate. For those households that wish to donate a large quantity of nonperishable food please drop off at the church office during the hours of 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Fridays. The items can be stored in the church office and distributed whenever supplies at the pantry are low.

Next to the Little Food Pantry is the Little Free Library. A number of people in the community have brought both adult and children's books and all are welcome to take home a book they may be interested in reading.

Donivan Full Gospel, The Church of the Kingdom of God

A free gospel concert will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, on the church grounds located at the corner of Highlands Blvd. and Rocky Dell Hollow Road in Bella Vista. Performing will be Sherri Perry, a Nashville gospel recording artist. Everyone is welcome.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Vacation Bible School – "Rainforest Explorer's" will be June 20-23 from 5:30-8 p.m. A meal will be provided from 5:30-6. Contact the church website at bvlutheran.com to register.

On June 26 the Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra will present a Patriotic Concert at 3:30 p.m. Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. for anyone wishing to join in the choir.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon to assist those in need.

The "Sonday" Riders meet at 2 p.m., June 12, in the front church parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding and fellowship.

Beautiful Savior

Choir practice is 5 p.m. Wednesdays, and currently music is being prepared for the festival of Pentecost (June 5) and Trinity Sunday (June 12). All are welcome.

On June 2, and every first Thursday of each month, the SCAS Old Timers will meet at Beautiful Savior at 6:30 p.m. for a video, round table discussion, and viewing afterwards. All are welcome to attend and share in God's creation.

Beginning June 20, there will be Senior exercise classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Beginning June 24, there will be a Preschool Story hour at 11 a.m. every Friday. Bring your child and enjoy a story and craft.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves close to 200 families each month. Please call ahead 479-876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church offers the following adult fellowship: Adult Bible Fellowship, Sunday 9-9:45 a.m.; Men's Bible Fellowship, Wednesday 8-9:15 a.m.; Women's Bible Study, Thursday 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday 6 p.m.; Community Life Groups on various times and days. Contact the church office, 479-855-1126, for more information.

First United Methodist Church

A weekly prayer vigil for peace in the world is held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive. This prayer vigil is held in the sanctuary, quietly lit with candles, and all people, churched or unchurched, and all religions are welcome to join in silent prayer for Ukraine and its people and other areas of the world in strife. This is also a personal prayer time. This is a time of coming together in our community.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.