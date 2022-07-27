Wishing Spring Gallery hosting Ice Cream Freeze Off

The First Annual Ice Cream Freeze Off will be held Saturday at Wishing Spring Gallery located at 8862 W. McNelly Rd.

The event is a community fundraiser being sponsored by Benton County Empty Bowls and Ozark Empty Bowls. All proceeds will benefit food pantries in six surrounding counties. The event begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

Individuals are invited to stop by and purchase a handcrafted bowl for $20 filled with delicious ice cream to help our community combat food insecurity. They are also encouraged to bring a lawn chair, stay for a visit and even cool off in the creek that runs alongside the gallery.

Ice cream will be provided by Crazy Willy's Ice Cream and will included gluten free, dairy free and lactose free options.

Other items available for purchase during the event include cookbooks, hot pads, T-shirts and handmade soup bowls.