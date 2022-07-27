The Weekly Vista obituaries for July 27, 2022

Daniel S. Beck

Daniel S. Beck, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died July 15, 2022.

He was born April 1, 1938, on the south east side of Chicago. He graduated from Loyola University of Chicago and served as an officer in the U.S. Army in Europe. His career in the metals distribution business in the Rocky Mountain area spanned a period of 37 years. He was a member of Grace Lutheran WELS Church of Lowell, Ark. He also attended Beautiful Savior Church in Bella Vista. He was a 45 year member of the "Friends of Bill Wilson." He occupied his free time fishing at which he claimed little success. He was an avid HOG fan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bublitz Beck; and his parents, Sam and Joanna Alkovich.

He is survived by two daughters, Nicole Beck of Santa Monica, Calif., Jacqueline Beck-Manheimer of Albuquerque, N.M.; two sisters, Patricia Chiapetti of Escondido, Calif., Joni Roehm of Hendersonville, Tenn.

A memorial service was held Friday, July 22, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Lowell, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Nina Erlene Marts

Nina Erlene Marts, 97, died July 14, 2022, at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility in Stockton, Mo.

She was born March 11, 1925, in Brookfield, Mo., to Emil and Hazel (Perry) Miller. She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1943. She moved to Kansas City shortly after high school where she worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company. She married Fred Marts Aug. 30, 1947, and enjoyed 56 years until Fred's death Oct. 18, 2003. They relocated from Kansas City to Wichita, Kan., raised two children, and then retired to Bella Vista, Ark., in 1985 where she enjoyed living for 37 years. She enjoyed her screened porch overlooking Lake Ann. She was a homemaker and a member of Bella Vista Community Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Plymate (Ron) of Stockton; her son, Jeff Marts (Vicki) of Bella Vista; one grandson; and adopted son, Harold Ketcherside (Deb) of Wichita.

Funeral service was held at Bella Vista Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A graveside service followed at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Bonnie Jean Scott

Bonnie Jean Scott, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully Monday, June 20, 2022, at her home.

She was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Rogers, Ark., to Ralph Albert Kitterman and Bertha (Johnson) Kitterman. She was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed in California, and met her husband while in the service. She was a homemaker and a private person who enjoyed watching and collecting birds, watching deer play in her yard, playing games with family, and helping others.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jimmie Roger Scott; both parents; and her daughter, Cynthia S. Cooper of Lowell, Ark.

Survivors include her son, Jimmie B. Scott of Greenbrier, Ark;, her daughter, Susan H Huntington of Pea Ridge, Ark.; and seven grandchildren.

There will be a private service for the family. Arrangements by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. She will be laid to rest with her husband.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Scott

