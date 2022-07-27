The Weekly Vista
Serious Texas canasta

by Bennett Horne | July 27, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista There were some competitive Texas canasta card games played Friday morning at Papa Mike's Restaurant in Bella Vista. Participating in the fun and fellowship were (top photo, from left) Sandy Slimp, Retha Kiphen, Marie Barnak and Mary Joe Simms and (bottom, from left) Carroll Knost, Marilou Noller, Sharon Smith and Gretchen Syverson.

Print Headline: Serious Texas canasta

