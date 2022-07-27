POA to consider mid-year cost of living raise for some employees

In an unprecedented move, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association's Board of Directors has agreed to consider a mid-year cost of living increase for most of the POA's employees. The only employees that would be exempt from the raise are department directors and corporate officers.

Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson recommended the plan, explaining that a labor shortage has affected every department in the organization.

"We are struggling to keep, retain and attract good quality staff," he said.

There have been times, he added, when facilities had to close because an employee called in sick.

The cost of the 4% increase for the rest of this year would be $181,500 for the POA and $34,900 for the water department.

He asked the board to consider a 4% raise to be effective Aug. 1.

Thursday's meeting was a work session and typically, the board doesn't vote at work sessions. The plan will be on the agenda for this week's board meeting scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.

The board will also vote on a plan proposed by the NWA Trailblazers, the group that has helped build the mountain bike trails all over Bella Vista. Two new concrete trails paid for by the Trailblazers have been proposed.

One trail, called Berksdale South, will connect the Razorback Greenway at Mercy Way to the new adaptive trail -- just off of Riordan Road -- that will open this fall. It will be 12 feet wide and stay close to Little Sugar Creek.

The second project will connect to the Razorback Greenway at its most northern point at Metfield and head north on Trafalgar Road. Most of that trail will be in the right of way for Trafalgar Road.

There will be three adaptive trails when the projects are complete: Tweety Bird, which is a well-used trail on the west side; the new half-mile loop off Riordan Road which will be called Blue Bird; and the new trail off of Rillington Road called Snow Bird.

Crews are still working on a trailhead to serve the Rillington Road area.

One board member had a few questions. Sandy Fosdick pointed out that the board has not yet made a decision on the use of the land that was once part of the Berksdale Golf Course.

Judson explained that the path in that area would stay close to the creek -- in the flood plain -- and that he doesn't see any use for that part of the land. Most of the land won't be disturbed, he said, while reminding Fosdick that the land has a deed restriction so future use will be difficult.

Fosdick asked that since the Trafalgar project is essentially a sidewalk for Trafalgar Road, shouldn't the city pay for all maintenance on that project?

She also questioned adding concrete and the effect it would have on the natural environment.

Judson countered with the number of people using the concrete path between Blowing Springs and Metfield.