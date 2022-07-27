POA announces draw down date for Lake Avalon

The date of this year's draw down of Lake Avalon, along with plans for what work will be done during the draw down, were announced at this month's meeting of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association's Lakes Joint Advisory Committee.

Lakes and Fisheries Superintendent Rick Echols told the committee and those in attendance during the July 13 meeting the draw down will start on Monday, Nov. 14.

"(The lake will be dropped) three inches per day and will be down by early December," he said. "We're going to allow it to start refilling on March 6."

Echols said leaf removal will be the main project his staff will be taking on during that time.

"One of the things we're going to be looking at is removing any leaf pack in that beach cove," he said. "It had been cleaned out pretty well before that beach was put in, but I'm thinking that's going to be some considerable work in there to clean that out. That will help with the conditions. It's not a natural lake but it's natural as opposed to not a swimming pool. So you can expect some things in the water, but it will cut down on the amount of leaches we have in the water in that area if we can remove the leaf pack."

Other projects include removal of a gravel bar near the boat ramp and some concrete work at the outflow down below the spillway.

Echols also told the committee the Lake Ann sinkhole is now filled.

"It took 34 yards of concrete to fill it," he said. "We are still working with our engineering contractor on repairing some intrusion points. I have allowed the lake to come back up to full pool. It was impacting some of the recreational activities by leaving it down and not knowing when (the contractor) would come back. If a drought can be considered good news, at least we can get the lake back down quickly. So, when they give us some kind of 'go' signal we'll start doing that again."

Lakes and Fisheries staff members worked in early July to remove the last of the fish that had gone over spillways when spring rains brought up the lake levels.

"We've been working with the Scotsdale Golf Course on moving fish," Echols said. "With the floods we had earlier in the spring we lost quite a few fish over the spillway at Loch Lomond and they ended up in the creek on Scotsdale Golf Course. Those pools are now drying up and, where we can, we've been taking those fish and moving them back to the lake."

During the "search and rescue mission" two channel catfish and their eggs were relocated to a better home.

"We found a clutch of channel catfish eggs in the stream," Echols said. "We took those in and hatched them in our hatchery and we've got those available now to stock back in our lakes when they get a bit bigger."

Along those lines, Echols told the committee construction has begun on ponds below Loch Lomond that will be integral parts of the POA's fisheries program.

"We've started construction of the two aqua culture ponds we're building below Loch Lomond," he said. "That's progressing pretty well. The big issue there is getting good, quality soil to build up our levees (around the ponds)."

As with any project going on outside this time of year, steps are being taken to make sure workers are out of the heat as much as possible.

"Grounds maintenance is trying the best we can to keep up with facilities usage and struggling a little bit with the heat," said Echols. "We've gone to starting at 6 o'clock in the morning and that's optional for the guys right now. Some of them are taking advantage of that so they can get off by 2:30 in the afternoon and get out of the heat."

Echols also announced construction of a new fishing dock on Lake Windsor was to start the last week of the month.

"That's the dock that the Fly Tyers are helping sponsor," he said. "That's going to begin work on July 25."

He wrapped up his report with information on the department's spring sampling efforts as well as work done this summer by an intern sponsored by the Fly Tyers.

"Our spring sampling results are now on the webpage," Echols said. "And our Fly Tyers-sponsored intern, Nolan Lipe, has completed his internship with us and is headed off to be a freshman at the University of Arkansas this fall. He did really good work with us and was a quick learner. We got him started and knew the job would be done right. We appreciate the Fly Tyers' help in sponsoring him."

The July 13 meeting was the first for newly appointed members Michael Coughlin and Scott Sborov.

The committee also elected new officers during the meeting. Filling those officer positions for the next year will be Matt Champagne, chairman; Arell Wasson, vice-chairman; and Carol Phillips, secretary.

The committee's next meeting will be Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. at the POA Boardroom.