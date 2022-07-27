Planner discusses park developments

A photo of a sign indicating a new playground is coming to Lake Bella Vista has been making the rounds on social media, and a parks planner recently shed light on the project.

Wade Tomlinson, parks planner with the city of Bentonville, of which Lake Bella Vista is a part, said the new playground is coming to the northeast corner of the park, but it is only one piece of the puzzle.

"It's a very significant project," he said.

Plans also include a new restroom and a parking lot modification.

Tomlinson said he and the designers are continuing to "tweak things" on the design of the playground, and he did not yet have a final design or description of the playground or an artistic rendering available. However, he said they were close to finishing the plans.

He said he hopes to bid the project by the fall, which would put construction during the winter and completion of the playground, restroom and parking lot in spring 2023.

He added there was an older playground at the park that the city could not get parts for anymore. It needed repair, and because parts were not available, it had to be removed. He said he wished the replacement playground could have been ready immediately.

"I wish it could have been more seamless, but sometimes it doesn't work out that way," he said.