Phillips recounts life of controversial general

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table met on Thursday, July 7, with Dale Phillips, the club's president, presenting a program entitled "The Life of Controversial General Benjamin Butler."

The meeting was held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Butler was a brilliant attorney prior to the Civil War and a successful attorney and politician afterward. He is credited with declaring slaves who turned themselves in to Union forces as contraband. He also successfully occupied New Orleans, the largest city in the Confederacy, where despite some successful efforts he earned the nicknames "Spoons" and "The Beast" due to unpopular handling of the local population, particularly women.

Disappointing performances at Petersburg and Fort Fisher finally put Butler on the sidelines for the remainder of the war. He was later seriously considered as a presidential candidate.

The next meeting of the Civil War Round Table will be Thursday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. at Cooper Chapel. The change in venue is due to an anticipated larger-than-normal crowd of those wishing to hear guest speaker Dr. Curt Fields, a nationally-known living historian, who will be portraying U.S. Grant during the war years.