The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | July 27, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Maggie, a 12-year-old domestic shorthaired Torbie. Maggie is litter box trained, up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Maggie, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

