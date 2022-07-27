Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Maggie, a 12-year-old domestic shorthaired Torbie. Maggie is litter box trained, up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Maggie, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Maggie, a 12-year-old domestic shorthaired Torbie. Maggie is litter box trained, up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Maggie, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Maggie, a 12-year-old domestic shorthaired Torbie. Maggie is litter box trained, up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Maggie, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne