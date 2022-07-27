OPINION: Overzealous celebrations can also have down sides

Shades of World War III! Covid put a hold on a number of things, and this apparently carried over into celebrating the Fourth of July by setting off fireworks. This year, all of the suppressed celebration erupted into a colossal fireworks display. On July 3, my neighborhood exploded after dark with the sky constantly lighted up by various displays, while there was the continuous sound of firecrackers going off. The sound was so jam packed it was impossible for over two hours to distinguish any silence between the explosions. It sounded like what the movies display as a battlefield under fire.

During the evening of July 4, our family attended the Natural's game at Arvest Park to watch a great game and to see the fireworks program immediately following. It was awesome! I cannot remember ever seeing such a significant fireworks display. Whomever paid for and arranged for that program needs to be commended. The stadium was sold out.

Upon returning home wondering how things had gone while we were away, we discovered the residue of a terrific Fourth of July celebration. All of the streets and yards were strewn with the leftovers of whatever was sent upward to explode and illuminate the sky. We picked up a huge pile of debris from our yard alone, enough to cause us to wonder about what had happened just 12 hours earlier. Later, upon visiting with a neighbor, I learned that no one next to our home had shot off significant fireworks and that the debris must have come from people exploding fireworks some distance from our home. Apparently, the wind had caught the leftover debris and carried it into our yards.

Frankly, there is nothing wrong with this scenario. It caused my heart to swell up just a bit to think that folks were actually celebrating our Independence, especially since recent events have caused a number of Americans to have serious doubts about the way things have been going in our country. But overzealous celebrations sometimes also have some down sides.

Had I been present, I would have probably sat on my front porch and watched the fireworks and shared in the fun they displayed. However, I happen to live on a densely populated street with houses separated by only a few feet. All of these homes have asphalt roofs. The debris from all of those fireworks fell not only on my yard; they also fell on those roofs. Since I found burned residue and even some unexploded chunks of explosive, I have to assume that our homes had been exposed to a rather significant chance of catching on fire. We'll have to think about that during the years to come, and come up with some better ideas about setting off our fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

My family also has two dogs that frequent our backyard, and one of them is prone to find anything harmful anywhere in the yard. I have recently chided her a bit by calling her a "cow," because she likes to eat grass (she's only 7 months old). Sure enough, it was easy for her to find every piece of leftover fireworks in the yard. Staying up with her was quite a chore for a while, since eating some of those toxic wastes could easily have caused her to be sick or die. Now, we do not have anyone in our neighborhood who wants to hurt any animal, so this was something in our new neighborhood no one had even thought about; but it was immensely important.

Many communities have developed regulations regarding setting off fireworks in order to both address the above issues and to help prevent anyone from getting hurt. Setting off fireworks is innocent enough, but still dangerous if not handled wisely and carefully.

I liked the idea of celebrating our country's independence in any way we can. I love it when someone sings the National Anthem before a ball game (in a way I can understand the words) and people stand in respect. And it's fine with me if someone wants to shoot off a firecracker or emblazon the sky with a rocket. We just need to be careful that we don't accidentally start another war that hurts someone.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.