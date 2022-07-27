New programs at Hobbs State Park

What is a bug anyway? Some Arkansas arthropods (aka "bugs") are beneficial to have around. There are some that can cause harm, and there are a few that can be classified simply as amazing members of the most diverse group of life on this planet.

Insects always have three body parts and six legs. Also, they usually have four wings and two antennae. "True bugs" have a mouth shaped like a straw or needle. These true bugs have specialized parts of their mouths to suck juices, mostly from plants. So, is there a difference between an insect and a bug?

All bugs are insects, but not all insects are bugs. Did that muddle things up? Aphids, cicadas, stink bugs, bed bugs and water bugs are part of Hemiptera and are actually bugs. However, beetles, butterflies, bees and flies are all just insects.

There are also non-insect pests like millipedes, pill bugs and spiders that are in completely different categories. For example, spiders are arachnids since they have eight legs, two body parts and no wings or antennae.

It's a complicated game of who's who, and that is what Dr. Austin Jones is going to explain in his easy-to-understand way. Those attending his special presentation on Sunday, July 31, will smile, chuckle, or even laugh out loud as he makes the "bug/insect" picture clear. Bring the entire family for a fun and enlightening program, which is free, great for kids and starts at 2 p.m.

The program will be held at the Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Hwy. 12 just east of the Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection.

"Living Healthy in Nature"

"Living Healthy in Nature" will be a reoccurring interactive outing from the combined expertise of the Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education and Hobbs State Park.

The goal of the program is to connect older adults with the health benefits of nature.

"Connecting visitors to nature and promoting a healthy lifestyle is a natural fit for our state parks," Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Assistant Superintendent Jay T. Schneider said.

"Living Healthy in Nature" will meet the first Thursday of every month at varying locations. Healthy living tips will be discussed and time will also be spent connecting with nature. Each month different health topics will be covered, nature will be explored and each session will end with an optional "bring your own lunch," questions and social time. Participants are asked to arrive dressed for the weather, prepared for moving outside with drinking water on hand as well as an optional sack lunch.

"The physical and mental health benefits of spending time outdoors in nature are important for people of all ages," said Director of Aging Services and Administration at the Schmieding Center Brandi Schneider. "With this program, we want to give older adults a fun way to enhance their health and well-being by connecting them to the outdoor resources in our area."

According to a recent article in 360.yale.edu, studies point in one direction: Nature is not only nice to have, but it's a have-to-have for physical health and cognitive function.

The next program will be held at Crystal Bridges (meet in the foyer) on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. The topic is "Hydration and Nature in Art." The program is free (no reservation necessary) and limited to those 50 years old and up.

• • •

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails. The Park offers 11 primitive campsites, six available to mountain bikers, the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.

For more information, call Hobbs State Park at 479-789-5000.