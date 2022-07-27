The Weekly Vista
Meetings

by From Staff Reports | July 27, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

City of Bella Vista

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

July 28 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 8 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 22 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Property Owners Association

POA meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

July 28 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Aug. 8 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Aug. 10 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Aug. 10 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Aug. 25 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

