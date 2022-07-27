Little Rock VA Regional Office holding virtual claims clinic for Arkansas veterans

LITTLE ROCK -- The Little Rock VA Regional office will be holding its next virtual claims clinic for Arkansas veterans from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday.

During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist with specific questions regarding their claims for VA benefits.

"We strive to meet the needs of the veterans in the state of Arkansas and provide multiple avenues for them to connect with us. It is our duty and honor to assist with their VA benefits," said Little Rock VA Regional Office Executive Director Sammie Quillin. "Even as we conduct in-person, community outreach events, we will continue to offer these virtual claims clinics as an avenue for veterans to reach us."

The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., while the Veterans Assistance Line (501-370-3829), is manned Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage and home loans guaranties.

VA disability compensation (pay) offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse.

During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, staff members of the Little Rock VA Regional Office will be available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one at https://www.va.gov/disability/how-to-file-claim/

"We have such a diverse population outside of the metropolitan areas of the state and we need to work even harder to reach those who are in our rural areas and those unable to reach us by other means," said Quillin.

Veterans and their family members may also take advantage of VA's Visitor Reporting Engagement Application (VERA) at https://vets.force.com/VAVERA/s/, a new, easy-to-use, online tool, to schedule in-person or virtual appointments with VA benefits counselors. For more information about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.