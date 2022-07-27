LETTER: Yard waste pickup

In response to the Creakbaums' recent letter to the editor about disposal of the tons of leaves in their yard, I'd like to propose an alternative to burning. We too have more leaves than we can handle but have found another way to get rid of them. Republic Waste Services (the same service that picks up our trash weekly) also has a Yard Waste service. Once a week Republic picks up our various yard clippings and leaves from a separate 95-gallon, specially labeled, cart that they provide to us. The program runs from April 1st through November 30th, providing a whole eight months of weekly pickups at a reasonable cost.

Nancy Brennan

Bella Vista