LETTER: Taking the decision away from those involved

Years ago, in an attempt to slow population growth, Communist China had a one-child policy. As a result, women often aborted females because if a couple could only have one child, they preferred a male. If a woman became pregnant with a second child and wanted to give birth, she had to conceal that pregnancy from family, friends, and neighbors (even strangers) or risk being reported to the local Party leaders, who would send someone around to strongly urge an abortion. If she refused, she and her husband were required to pay a steep "second child" tax.

Today, in America, many States have made abortion illegal, with one exception. Abortion is only allowed if and when a woman is at the point of death.

These two polar opposites have one thing in common. Both policies take a complex, intensely personal decision away from the individuals directly involved (woman and man) and give it to an all-powerful State.

Peggy Jo Averso

Bella Vista