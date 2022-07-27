LETTER: Pretty Lopsided to me

I received an email from the POA asking for my vote for the upcoming ballot concerning a $3 increase in the POA monthly fees. Nowhere in that email did it explain who would be charged that $3 increase; with good reason. In investigating the increase further, it seems that the extra fee will only be charged to those who already pay $37 per month. Or, to make it perfectly clear, the increase will only affect improved lots; those who have a dwelling in the POA. Those owners of unimproved lots, vacant lots, will enjoy the $16 fee which has been charged, and not increased, for many, many years.

I found the email quite insulting. Their current mantra, in essence, is "give us a little every three years so it won't hurt so bad." Hogwash. I did vote for the last increase because $24 seemed quite low. The increase was just under 50% for residents and 0% for lots; zero, zilch, nada, NOTHING. Lot owners can enjoy all the amenities and lower rates for free. Isn't that special?

The POA is threatening residents to foot the bill yet again so that the lower amenity pricing will remain unchanged. All the while, not increasing lot owners' monthly fee one cent. The POA dare not increase lot owner fees because they know that the increase will fail, and fail miserably. The past vote was chock full of fraud for not following the rules of the POA concerning the frequency of votes for monthly rate increases. It failed the first round because of lot owners voting it down. It passed the second round because there was no increase for lot owners; which gave the POA a reason to hold another vote; it wasn't the same.

When will it be enough? We get new POA Board members and still nothing changes, despite what election rhetoric is spewed. Golf revenue is up, even with course closures. They are also saying that restaurant revenue is up. But, we have a POA restaurant that closes for private parties. We have a beer garden which does the same thing. What kind of amenity is that? I really could go on and on.

POA Board and (POA Chief Operating Officer) Mr. (Tom) Judson, we are not stupid. Although I think that the opposite might be the opinion in the board room. When given the opportunity, I plan to shout out quite loud to encourage everyone to vote NO on the ballot for a rate increase. As many of you know, I have a very loud voice and can be heard by even the very hard of hearing. Join me in shouting out - No, No NO!

John Matthews

Bella Vista