LETTER: Bella Vista’s next ecological disaster

"The Advertising and Promotion Commission was created by the City Council in April 2017 to facilitate tourism and the promotion of the city by collecting taxes on lodging accommodations and prepared food items in the city to create a fund to market and promote Bella Vista."

The Commission also created the Discover Bella Vista website (discoverbellavistaar.com), where Bella Vista is described as "Trail Town USA."

Since its inception, the Commission has raised significant tax revenues and brought many newcomers and visitors to our city. But this has also led to challenging problems. Among these are overcrowding of neighborhoods with new homes and short-term rentals and, most significantly, a looming sewage disaster.

Many homes in Bella Vista are not served by our sanitary sewage waste disposal service, which has already reached capacity in the number of homes it can serve. Further expansion of our sewage disposal service would cost the city millions of dollars. The homes that are not served rely upon septic systems, many of which are aging. Bella Vista lots are smaller than state regulations now require and, as undeveloped lots are quickly sold for the building of new homes, there is nowhere to expand lateral lines should a septic fail. As City Attorney Jason Kelly explained in the July 18 City Council Work Session: "It is not a matter of if, it is a matter of when this city will face, not a problem, an absolute catastrophe."

Mr. Kelly went on to explain that we are risking sewage-saturated ground, sewage on top of the ground, pollution of lakes with raw sewage, resulting in fecal coliform blooms and Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality involvement. In other words, an ecological disaster.

Adding to this impending catastrophe is the fact that we have short-term rentals (STRs) that are advertising housing accommodations for up to 20 people when the septic system for that same house was only designed for six. This will inevitably result in the system becoming overwhelmed to the point of failure.

I strongly believe that, in general, any government should just leave people alone. In this instance, however, I believe that our City Council has a critical role to play.

I'd suggest that the council move ahead with their proposed ordinances to regulate short-term rentals by issuing permits. We already have nearly 500 STRs, and I suggest we cap the number of permits we issue to that number.

I also suggest that the Advertising and Promotion Commission be disbanded. Bella Vista has been discovered, oftentimes to the detriment of residents. Perhaps these resources could be redirected to benefit Bella Vista business owners; something along the lines of a Chamber of Commerce.

Finally, I urge all Bella Vista citizens to become involved in your city. I live-stream all council meetings on my LiBV TV Facebook page, so even if you're unable to attend you can still watch and keep abreast of the many issues facing our fair town.

Kevin Dooley

Bella Vista