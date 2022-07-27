Hudgins signs last lease for Papa Mike’s

Mike Hudgins opened Papa Mike's Restaurant at its current location in Bella Vista on July 21, 2004.

Eighteen years and a day later he signed his final lease for the space with the Property Owners Association.

"It has been my pleasure to serve the Bella Vista community for 18 years," Hudgins said in a press release distributed by the POA. "This final year will allow me to reach retirement, which will be a perfect time for me to conclude my career and operation of Papa Mike's. I would like to thank the Bella Vista POA Board of Directors and Management team for working with me to finalize this last extension. The Papa Mike's team will serve our last meal on November 1, 2023."

The signing took place at the restaurant on Friday, July 22. Also in attendance were POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson, POA Director of Business Development Tommy Lee and POA board members Jackie Gain, JB Portillo, Jason Loyd and Jan Hagan.

"Papa Mike's has been here serving this community for 18 years and that's outstanding," said Judson. "He's the longest-running operator here."

Hagan called it "a real pleasure" to have Hudgins and his restaurant be a part of the community's history for the past 18 years.

"We're excited that we get one more year to celebrate his service," he added. "That's what we're looking for, to celebrate his service of over 18 years with this last year. It's his decision to retire, and we're just glad to be able to celebrate that retirement and we're really looking forward to the next chapter."

According to the press release, once this final lease runs out the POA will begin renovating the building into a new restaurant, which it expects to open in early 2024.

"This will be another one of the POA food and beverage service operations, and so we're very excited about that as well," said Hagan. "I know it will be a wonderful transition as Mike and his wife, Janet, are able to go off and travel and we develop another one of the food service operations."

The new restaurant will join the POA's list of current food service establishments that includes Lakepoint Restaurant and Event Center, BV Bar & Grill and Highlands Pub.

"We've had a great 18 years here," Hudgins said after the lease signing ceremony. "It's been great and I love the people here. When I first came in I used to tell everybody it's like feeding your grandparents because that's what everybody was like. It's changed over the years, but it's been great."

Papa Mike's has always received good reviews for its atmosphere, customer service and, of course, delicious food.

"I've only (been in the restaurant business) for 42 years, and you don't do it for 42 years and not put out a good product," Hudgins said.

He recalled always wanting what the location offered 18 years ago and now, looking back, he seems happy with his decision to start at the current spot.

"My whole life I wanted a hundred seat restaurant with a bar and this original restaurant had 102 seats and a bar," he said. "When we expanded we went to 160 seats, but that's what we wanted. And over the course of time it's been good."