Fourth of July antique parade rides

1956 Chevy owned by James Marshall
1956 Chevy owned by James Marshall
1956 Chevy owned by James Marshall
1964 Impala Super Sport owned by Bob White
1964 Impala Super Sport owned by Bob White
1964 Impala Super Sport owned by Bob White
1937 Chevy owned by Eric Gibby
1937 Chevy owned by Eric Gibby
1937 Chevy owned by Eric Gibby
1953 Aero Craft bought the day after the parade by Winona Braackeen
1953 Aero Craft bought the day after the parade by Winona Braackeen
1953 Aero Craft bought the day after the parade by Winona Braackeen
1928 Model A
1928 Model A
1928 Model A
1957 Chevy 3200 Custom Cab owned by Al Melton
1957 Chevy 3200 Custom Cab owned by Al Melton
1957 Chevy 3200 Custom Cab owned by Al Melton
1932 Ford Coupe Convertible replica Model B driven by Brett and Marjory Grimm in honor of Monty Grimm
1958 Dodge owned by John Voeller
1958 Dodge owned by John Voeller
1958 Dodge owned by John Voeller
Bennett Horne