Fourth of July antique parade rides

by Bennett Horne | July 27, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
1956 Chevy owned by James Marshall

1964 Impala Super Sport owned by Bob White

1937 Chevy owned by Eric Gibby

1953 Aero Craft bought the day after the parade by Winona Braackeen

1928 Model A

1957 Chevy 3200 Custom Cab owned by Al Melton

1932 Ford Coupe Convertible replica Model B driven by Brett and Marjory Grimm in honor of Monty Grimm

1958 Dodge owned by John Voeller

Bennett Horne

