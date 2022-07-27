Courtesy Van drivers enjoy volunteer job

Bella Vista Courtesy Van driver Steve Skaggs says volunteering is actually a selfish thing to do.

He's in it for the satisfaction, he said.

When riders need the courtesy van they are usually very grateful for the assistance. There was a time, he said, when his own parents needed more help than he was able to provide, so now he's paying back those anonymous helpers. Also, he gets to meet some interesting people.

The Courtesy Van, an all-volunteer organization, provides area residents who cannot drive with rides to medical appointments, grocery stores, beauty saloons and some social functions. The organization owns three passenger vans and most days two are on the road picking up and delivering clients.

Most drivers work two days a month.

Riders call and leave a message for the volunteer schedulers. Since the service reopened after a long covid closure, the schedulers started working from home so computers were introduced. Before that each ride request got it's own 3 x 5 index card. Drivers still meet early in the morning and design their own routes.

Finding addresses in Bella Vista can be a challenge, Skaggs agreed. They used to use the same directions that emergency dispatchers used, but the Courtesy Van didn't get the updates for that system and it was less useful. So now, the drivers use their own knowledge along with an occasional GPS search. In Bella Vista, GPS searches can also be challenging, but once a rider is located, the driver passes on the directions to be used next time.

Don Conrad is one of the oldest drivers working now and one of the most experienced. He started in 2007 after he was laid off from a work-from-home job.

"You can't play golf every day," he said, but he still plays enough golf that he doesn't want to serve on the Courtesy Van board.

The group's insurance requires drivers to be under 77 years old. Although Conrad doesn't agree with that assessment, he knows he will soon age out of his position.

Over the years he's met some memorable riders. One woman went to dialysis three times a week. He asked her what she did when the Courtesy Van was closed for covid and it wasn't easy for her. She used Uber and taxis but over the course of the closure she spent thousands of dollars on transportation which was very difficult on a fixed income.

Before Village House, the adult day care program, moved to Rogers, Courtesy Van transported many of its clients. That gave drivers the chance to know riders and sometimes, Conrad said, that could be sad.

On busy days, riders may have to wait for their return trip. Conrad always reassures them.

"I won't leave you here. I will come back," he tells them. Some patients are better about waiting than others. He had one regular who went into Rogers for therapy twice a week. When he picked her up, she would move to the back seat and pull out her knitting. She never complained about extra stops.

Conrad also learned never to work on Fridays. Fridays, he explained, is hair day with many riders looking for a ride to their favorite beauty saloon. Strangely, riders with medical issues are more patient than women getting their hair done, he said.

He also knows to avoid Walton Boulevard in Bentonville or Walnut Street in Rogers around noon, especially near a Chick-fil-A Restaurant.

Courtesy Van is all volunteer and funded mostly by donations and its own fundraisers. For more information, visit the Courtesy Van website at bellavistacourtesyvan.com, or call 855-7663 at least 48 hours in advance to schedule a ride.