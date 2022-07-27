Council approves renaming of Mold Lane, security purchases for new building

The Bella Vista City Council unanimously approved all six items on its regular session agenda Monday night, includiing three that deal with purchases for the new Public Safety Building.

The 6-0 votes in the meeting, held at the District Court Building, were applied to four resolutions and two ordinances.

The first of two old business items was an ordinance amending access management of the city's Code of Ordinances that would provide clarification regarding the distance from intersections of access driveways. Before putting the item up for a vote, Councilman Larry Wilms, who authored the ordinance, recommended it be amended to include an emergency clause which, if passed, would allow the ordinance to go into effect immediately.

The council then took three votes on the item: the first passing the amendment to the ordinance, the second passing the newly-amended ordinance itself and then the third passing the accompanying emergency clause.

Derek Linn, a senior planner with the Bella Vista Community Development Services Department, told the Council during last week's work session the new ordinance will remove a restriction that, in the past, made it difficult for certain corner lots to have a legal driveway, so it relieves a layer of burden from those properties so long as a driveway's not in the property's sight triangle.

The Council then voted to pass the second item of old business, a resolution changing the name of Mold Lane to Mac Lane.

The item was tabled during the Council's June regular session because city staff had yet to hear back from one property owner along Mold Lane.

The Council was informed during last week's work session that all individuals -- property owners and renters -- on Mold Lane had been contacted and given their approval for the name change.

The first item of new business taken on by the Council was a resolution providing one-time stipends in the amount of $5,000 to full-time police officers in the Bella Vista Police Department.

The decision for the stipend was made through a grant on the state level, and even though the city had yet to receive the funds the resolution was passed so the officers could be paid as soon as the funds are received.

Before the vote was taken, Councilman Jerry Snow asked if BVPD dispatchers could be included in the dispersing of the stipends. After it was explained that the grant only covers full-time officers, he was encouraged to discuss the possibility of stipends being given by the police department or the city to dispatchers for a later meeting.

The resolution will amend the 2022 city budget to appropriate $177,622.50 in revenue from Arkansas' Full-time Law Enforcement Officer Salary Stipend Act of 2022 to the BVPD to fund the one-time $5,000 stipends for all police department full-time law enforcement officers.

The Council then proceeded on to the first of three items -- two resolutions and one ordinance -- dealing with the new Public Safety Building.

The first resolution passed authorizes the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Howard Technology Solutions, through a state procurement contract, in an amount not to exceed $270,000.00 for the purchase of audio-visual equipment for the new public safety building.

The original resolution called for the 2022 city budget to be amended to appropriate the funds from otherwise unappropriated and undesignated financial reserve to the capital budget for the project, but after a look at the project's budget it was determined that wouldn't be necessary.

During last week's work session, Mayor Peter Christie told the Council, "We will not have to appropriate from the budget. Finance Director (Kim) Hall and (BVPD) Chief (James Graves) sat down with Nabholz (Construction) and went through each single line on the budget, and we compared it to the prepaid issue costs, and there was a $330,000 double count. So we have the money to cover this and we don't have to appropriate from the budget."

The Council then passed a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Blue Guys IT, through a state procurement contract, in the total amount of $106,443.00, for the purchase of the Todyl Security Solution program, which will enhance the city's cybersecurity efforts, and an ordinance allowing the waiving requirements of formal competitive bidding and authorizing a contract with Bulldog Security, LLC, in an amount not to exceed $180,000.00 for the purchase of access control equipment to go in the building (security cameras, key fobs, etc.).

That ordinance authorizes amending of the 2022 city budget to appropriate the $180,000.00 in otherwise unappropriated and undesignated funds to the capital budget for the project.

The Council's next meeting will be a work session on Monday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the District Court Building.