Communication hygiene

While scheduling a hearing test and being fitted for a hearing aid is typically the first step toward improving one's hearing, its only half the battle when it comes to effective communication.

"Communication is a two-way street," Blue Wave Hearing's audiologist Shelli Carson says. "When speaking with someone who is hearing impaired, this two-way effort is even more critical."

Here are a few tips:

1. Be Seen

Have conversations in areas with less background noise, and position yourself so that the source of light is behind the hearing impaired person, not in their eyes. Maintain eye contact.

2. Give Cues

Use facial expressions and body language. Say the person's name at the start of a conversation or when in a larger group.

3. Be Aware

If the listener appears confused, ask questions to ensure understanding. Speak slowly, clearly, and succinctly. If you must repeat yourself, rephrase the information.

4. Be Helpful

Repeat questions and key facts. Avoid eating, chewing, or touching your face while speaking.

5. Be Patient

In order to ensure a conversation is easy to follow, take turns speaking and avoid interruptions and overlapping speech. Don't shout or exaggerate mouth movements.

"Employing these strategies in conversations with someone that is hearing impaired (or anyone for that matter), it will help create clearer and more rewarding communication," Shelli concludes.

Schedule a free hearing evaluation with Shelli Carson today by calling 479-202-9618 or visit www.BlueWaveHearing.com.

22 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista