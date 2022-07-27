OPINION: Need to hydrate increases as July temperatures rise

My brother and sister-in-law got married in a fever, hotter than a pepper sprout.

No, it wasn't in Jackson. It was in Harrison, Ark.

And it was the summer of 1980, when that town up in the Ozarks Mountains was in the midst of a record-setting heat wave.

Kind of like what we've been going through this month.

Forty-two years ago the summer heat had temperatures at a rolling boil, eclipsing the 100-degree mark for much of the month, but most definitely the day of their nuptials.

Their marriage definitely got off to a sweltering start.

Earlier this month Xyta Lucas, Bella Vista's resident historian extraordinaire, sent me an email detailing the official recorded temperature in early August of 2011 was 107 degrees. She said her magnolia tree's big, broad leaves were green one day and brown the next.

Kathy Lauver, who works with us at The Weekly Vista as well as the McDonald County Press, found one website that indicated Bella Vista's recorded high temperature was 111 degrees in 1954.

I wonder if anyone shuffled outside to attempt to fry an egg on the sidewalk.

Hopefully all of us are using our common sense when it comes to staying well hydrated during these hot days. I'm guessing those I've seen walking, jogging, riding bikes and playing golf are smart enough to know how to handle the heat while out and about in our fair -- and blisteringly hot -- city, and are acting accordingly.

For some, getting out and enjoying the amenities consists of making a beeline to the closest swimming pool.

That's the ticket, if you ask me.

While pools keep us cool on the outside, it's up to each of us to keep our insides hydrated by making sure we drink enough fluids.

According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's University Health Center, it's important to put water into our systems because it is constantly leaving our systems -- through our skin, urine, waste and sweat. Even when we breath.

That organization's website lists some of the benefits of water to our bodies as:

• Regulating internal body temperature

• Metabolizing food and regulating hunger

• Lubricating joints

• Flushing bodily waste

• Producing adequate saliva

And of course, not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration (in any season), which can impair kidney function, among other complications.

People have often said you need to drink eight glasses a day. Well, that's good, but it may not be completely accurate.

In this referenced article from the UNL's Health Center, "According to the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, men should drink 3.7 liters (about 16 cups) and women 2.7 liters (about 11 cups) of fluid per day. You need to drink even more water if you exercise, sweat or have an illness (diarrhea, vomiting, fever)."

The article does point out it is possible to drink too much water, and that doing so could be lethal, especially "to those with heart disease or electrolyte abnormality."

So, it's best to consult your physician for a proper hydration plan.

Here are some of the tips for staying hydrated listed in the UNL Health Center's article:

• Drink a glass of water first thing in the morning. This gets your metabolism running and gives you an energy boost. Avoid drinking water right before bed if you struggle with nocturnal urination or heartburn.

• Invest in a fun or fancy water bottle. A good water bottle can serve as a visual reminder to drink more water throughout the day. Certain bottles have marked measurements for tracking intake or have words of encouragement printed on the side as water levels go down.

• Use alarms or notifications to your advantage. Set alarms or notifications on your smart devices as reminders throughout the day. For a mental boost, set your Alexa or Google device to remind you along with verbal, positive encouragements.

• Focus on your body's signals. Be mindful of whether your body is thirsty or hungry. Sometimes we overeat because we mistake thirst for hunger.

• Drink a glass of water before each meal. It will help you stay hydrated, help your body digest food better and help you feel full faster.

• Add calorie-free flavoring. Try fruit or vegetable infusions in your water to make it more appealing. Prepare a jug in the refrigerator to infuse overnight to make filling your water bottle in the morning easier. Pick up a water bottle that has a built-in infusion basket for flavor on the go.

• Check the color of your urine. Some people check the color of their urine throughout the day to ensure it is clear or light-colored. Dark yellow urine may be a sign of dehydration for some.

• Swap high sugar drinks for sparkling water or seltzer. Not only will you cut back on unnecessary sugar, but you'll be adding to your water intake.

• Set a daily goal. A simple daily goal can help you stay motivated and work towards maintaining a healthy habit.

• Make it a challenge. Ask your friends to join you in a healthy competition to see who meets their daily goals regularly.

I'd say those are all wonderful tips. If you're reading this, it's important to know I'm no doctor. I've never played one on TV and, like those other TV commercials, I've never slept in that hotel those actors claim gives them such a wonderful night's sleep they can do anything the next day, even medical procedures.

But I am savvy enough to know our bodies need to be well hydrated not just all year long, but especially when temperatures outside are hotter than a pepper sprout.

Stay cool folks. And well hydrated.

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.