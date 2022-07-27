Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners July 14: North-South -- Gary Stumbo and Kam Harrill; East-West -- James Behrendt and Dale Morrisett

Winners July 19: North-South -- Robert Gromatka and Kam Harrill; East-West -- Len Fettig and Billie Herriott

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners July 19 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Mabel Ashline. Table 2 -- first, Sharon Bower; second, Gloria Sperry.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners July 19: first -- Cheryl Cardin and Al Akey; second -- Karen Fowler and Sharyn Hughes; third -- Harry Shoewe and Vivian Bray. Honorable mention -- Chuck Seeley and Linda Hopper.

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples, but if anyone doesn't have a partner one will be found for you.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners July 13: Table 1 -- first, Linda Ervin; second, Alice Dickey.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners July 14: first, Corneilia Flemming; second, Tom Spaight; third, Betty Gale.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mike's with an open invite.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners July 15: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Dan Bloomer. Table 2 -- first, George Fellers; second, Wayne Doyle. High score -- Kirk Greenawalt

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners July 16: Blue Team (first) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Mike McConnell and Ron Madsen. Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Ray Dorrie, Sam Brehm, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]