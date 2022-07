Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista Always a great surprise at the end of July to see a stalk of Sunflower bloom out of the rocks from a seed that was dispersed from a bird feeder above. The one good thing out of the extreme heat and sun of the last two weeks.

Thursday, July 28 Afternoon Thunderstorms Precip: 41% High: 90^Low: 68 Friday, July 29 Scattered Thunderstorms Precip: 58% High: 80^Low: 66 Saturday, July 30 Scattered Thumderstorms Precip: 58% High: 79^Low: 68 Sunday, July 31 Scattered Showers Precip: 59% High: 85^Low: 71 Monday, Aug. 1 Isolated Thunderstorms Precip: 33% High: 92^Low: 73 Tuesday, Aug. 2 Sunshine & Clouds Mixed Precip: 16% High: 94^Low: 73 Wednesday, Aug. 3 Mostly Sunny Precip: 7% High: 97^Low: 75

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

