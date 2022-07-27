The Weekly Vista
Bella Vista Police Reports

by Staff Report | July 27, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, July 11

2:34 p.m. Police arrested Cody Winn, 28, in connection with out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Cliffside.

Tuesday, July 12

10:46 a.m. Police received a report of a break in on Stratfield Lane.

Wednesday, July 13

10:27 p.m. Police received a report on Stratfield Lane that a neighbor saw flashlights and people in a house that was supposed to be vacant. Police responded and entered the house with a K9. Everything was secure in the house.

Thursday, July 14

1:20 p.m. Police received a report on Slifer Drive that someone's home was broken into and items were stolen.

Friday, July 15

11:36 p.m. Police arrested Harold Keller, 48, in connection with out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and BC 40.

Saturday, July 16

5:06 p.m. Police received a report at Trafalgar and Digby that some teens jumped out of a white Kia sedan and were hitting a stop sign with a baseball bat.

7:21 p.m. Police received a report on Llanon Drive that someone drove through the reporting person's yard and tore up the grass.

11:06 p.m. Police arrested Gregory William Lynn, 38, in connection with warrants during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and the rest area.

Sunday, July 17

3:12 a.m. Police arrested Mike Franco, 54, in connection with out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Pinion Valley.

Print Headline: Bella Vista Police Reports

