Bella Vista church news

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran hosts senior exercise classes at 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and all are welcome to attend. The classes include aerobics on Monday, yoga on Wednesday and walk aerobics on Friday. If interested call 479-876-2155 to sign up.

Children Story Hour is held every Friday at 11 a.m. This Friday story hour will take an adventure on a train with the "I Think I Can" theme. All are welcome to bring their child and enjoy a story time with singing, treats and crafts. Beautiful Savior is located at 14070 AR-279 Hwy., in Hiwassee just outside of Bella Vista.

Beautiful Savior's 25th Anniversary is coming this fall. If anyone has pictures related to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or its activities please call 479-876-2155 so that the church can incorporate them into its 25th Anniversary Album.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

The Northwest Arkansas Community College Brass Connection (NWACC Brass Connection) will be performing during worship service this Sunday, July 31. The NWACC Brass Connection was started in 1990 as an outreach for additional opportunities for musicians to play and collaborate. The founding member of the Brass Connection (Jo Ann Schwader) is still playing in the group today. The Brass quintet is made up of two trumpets (Loree Todd and Tom McVey), one horn (Robbie Hubbard), one trombone (Susan Pletka Satterfield) and one tuba (Schwader).

The quintet has played for many functions including JBU MBA Program graduation, several community outreaches like Brookfield and NWACC faculty recitals and United Lutheran here in Bella Vista is excited to have them perform during the worship service. All are welcome to attend.

Everyone is invited to attend the Breakfast Club event 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Dan Cooper from the Oaks Indian Mission will be the guest speaker. The Oaks Indian Mission is a residential home and school that cares for abused, abandoned or neglected Native American children in Oaks, Okla., a little more than an hour drive from Bella Vista. Oaks Indian Mission provides a loving home atmosphere, life skills courses, leadership training and more. Each month United Lutheran Church partners with the mission in donating a variety of items that is needed. All are welcome to hear more about the mission and how we all can help. Please call the church office to reserve a spot.

During the next two months the church is collecting healthy snack items for the Oaks Indian Mission and school children in need at Gravette schools for the next school year.

United Lutheran Church is now taking reservations for the next International Village Food Festival that will featue All-American food. The meal will include a grilled hamburger, chips, baked beans and homemade strawberry shortcake. It will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Cost is $15 a meal and part of the proceeds go to Gravette schools. There will be 100 meals available. Reservations are needed and may be "eat in" or "grab n' go." Please call the church office to make reservations at 479-855-1325 during church office hours Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

The Summer Lunch Bag Ministry is every Monday at 11 a.m. United Lutheran will hand out bagged lunches to area youth. For more information please contact the church office.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC)

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC), located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, is hosting a Red Cross Blood drive on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please register to give at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 and reference BVCommunity to schedule an appointment.

There is an open position for a part-time music director at the church. Please send your resume to the church or call 479-855-2780 for more information.

Presbyterian Church Bella Vist

The Fun with Writing group meets from 10:30-noon on the first Tuesday of each month. All are welcome. Call the church office for more information. The next meeting is Aug. 2.

All are welcome to join the Busy Hands knit and crochet group which meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There will be only one worship service (9:30 a.m.) on July 31 and no Sunday School for children or adults.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where they serve those in our community, both physically and spiritually.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Highlands Church will host its 5th Annual Cruise-In & Car Show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Visit the website at humcbv.com/car-show for all details and make plans to join a celebration of all things automotive.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves close to 240 families each month. Please call 479-876-5764 in advance to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church offers the following Bible study opportunities: Adult Bible Fellowship, Sunday 9-9:45 a.m.; Men's Bible Fellowship, Wednesday 8-9:15 a.m.; Women's Bible Study, Thursday 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m.; Community Life Groups on various times and days. Call the church office at 479-855-1126 for more information.

First United Methodist Church

A weekly prayer vigil for peace in the world is held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive. This prayer vigil is held in the sanctuary, quietly lit with candles. All people, churched or unchurched, and all religions are welcome to join in silent prayer for Ukraine and its people and other areas of the world in strife. This is also a personal prayer time. This is a time of coming together in our community.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.