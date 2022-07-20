The Weekly Vista obituaries for July 20, 2022

Richard C. Lea

Richard Carl Lea unexpectedly died June 29, 2022, in his home in Bella Vista, Arkansas.

He was born in 1951 in Joplin, Mo. He served 20 years in the US Air Force. He then worked for American Airlines for 31 years. He enjoyed motorcycles, cars, airplanes and Star Trek.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his three children; five grandchildren; and his older brother.

A celebration of life event is planned for the near future.

Gene Paul Roy

Gene Paul Roy, 88, of Bella Vista, died peacefully at home Monday, July 11, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., with Pastor Paul Hass officiating. Burial will be at sea with full military honors from a U.S. Navy ship departing Norfolk Naval Station, Va.

He was born in Superior, Wisc., to Frank and Verna Roy on March 3rd, 1934. He attended school in Superior, Cameron and Washburn, Wisc. He married LuAnn Gaedtke Roy on July 12, 1958 in Rice Lake, Wisc. He attended the University of Texas at Arlington. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and served three tours in Vietnam while on active duty in the U.S. Navy rising to the rank of Aviation Electronics Senior Chief Petty Officer. After military retirement he was a logistics engineer at Vought Aerospace Corporation in Dallas before owning and operating his own commercial wall covering business. He was involved in Rotary International in Texas and Arkansas selected twice as a Paul Harris Fellow. He served ten years as a volunteer driver for the Bella Vista Courtesy Van Service and assisted in the creation and upkeep of the Veterans Wall of Honor.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank; his mother, Verna; his brother, Jim; his sister, Barbara; and daughter in law, Sadie.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, LuAnn of Bella Vista; his sons, Scott (Merri) of Bella Vista, John (Allison) of Frisco, Texas; a sister, Donna of Milwaukee, Wisc.; and three grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to Bentonville Circle of Life Hospice, Rotary International, and the Bella Vista Lutheran Church Scholarship fund.

