Taking cool trip on hot afternoon

NOEL, Mo. -- It was a hot day Thursday, July 7 -- so close to the 100-degree mark that the sweat running into my eyes made it hard to tell if we had 2- or 3-digit temperatures -- and it was my job to entertain three grandsons, ages 7, 8 and 12.

I wanted to take them someplace "cool" but, at my age and weight, going to the public pool is not cool until after dark and I wasn't sure of their water paddling skills or my ability to keep them afloat on the Elk or Illinois Rivers, so I decided to hold off on that excursion until they are a little older and can better fend for themselves.

We loaded up in the car after lunch to go someplace cool. I had told them to wear shoes and that they might want to wear more than shorts and a tank top. They were full of questions, trying to get me to divulge that cool place we were going to visit. They guessed places like the pool, a lake, a museum or a movie theater but they weren't even close. One said we might be going hiking or mountain climbing and I told them they were getting warmer, figuratively speaking, of course, since we were going to walk a ways and even climb partway up a mountainside.

We drove north through Decatur and Gravette and, shortly before we passed the Old Spanish Treasure Cave, I said there would be a clue along the way; but they missed it and were still clueless as we pulled into Sulphur Springs. I had told them we would be going into Missouri, and the oldest asked if we were going to Branson since his parents had taken him there before.

I told him, "No, we're not going near that far."

To make a long story shorter, the oldest figured it out shortly after we crossed into Missouri. I think he must have seen a sign. The other two were clueless until we pulled into the parking lot of the Bluff Dwellers Cave in Noel, Mo.

The steps leading up to the cave's entrance were the most difficult part of the tour -- on those steps we did climb a few feet up the side of the mountain to the cave entrance -- but the rest of the hiking was inside the mountainside and with no steep grades, though some of the passageways were narrow.

And it was cool, in more ways than one. Though humid, the temperature is cool -- approximately 56 degrees year-round -- and seeing the underground rooms and caverns cut through the rock by ancient rivers is an unforgettable experience. Some say the caverns were cut in the rock over millions of years. I think runoff from the Genesis Flood a mere 4,400 years or so ago is a far more likely explanation.

Cave formations inside the caverns include stalactites, stalagmites, sawtooth drapes, soda straws and flowstone. In pools of water, rock and mineral formations such as cave coral, sponges, lily pads, popcorn and rimstone dams can be seen. A special feature in the cave is a 10-ton balancing rock and an underground lake.

Though the tour takes visitors more than 100 feet underground, it is because the caverns lead deep into a huge bluff and not because visitors must descend deep down into the underground. Only about 50 percent of the cave is developed, with the remaining passageways -- many of them narrow -- preserved for native wildlife species such as bats, salamanders and albino cave crayfish. We did see some salamanders on our tour. I saw crayfish on a previous visit.

Tours of the cave last an hour or more, and additional artifacts collected by the Browning family can be viewed in the adjoining Browning Museum.

Tour guides explain the cave's formations, point out features and tell interesting stories to make the visit enjoyable for all. Those attending may even gain a new understanding of the origins of hard rock music as tour guides lightly tap on different-sized stalactite formations to play a tune.

Mary Jane, our tour guide, kept the underground experience both educational and interesting with her mix of humor and information about the cave.

The show cave has been a family operation for more than 85 years. Arthur Browning discovered the cave on his property back in 1925 when, while hunting, he felt cool air coming out of a small opening in the ground on a bluff near his home. Widening the opening, he was able to let himself down inside the cavern.

With the help of John Truitt, known as the caveman of the Ozarks, and two surveyors employed by the highway department, Bob Ford and Bryan Gilmore, Browning explored the caverns and cleared out the clay and dirt which had filled in much of the cave. He opened it for tourists in 1927. And the cave has been open and shown to visitors by members of the Browning family ever since. And for a time, during the Cold War, a part of the cave also served as a fallout shelter in the event of a nuclear attack.

During excavation, artifacts were discovered, including arrowheads, grinding stones, tools made of bone, and skeletal remains of early native American inhabitants dating back several thousand years.

Great care has been taken to preserve the integrity of the cave but a number of improvements have been made over the years to make a portion of the cave easily accessible to visitors and pleasant to tour -- no walking in mud, steep climbs or crawling through extremely narrow passageways.

Bluff Dwellers' Cave is located at 163 Cave Road in Noel, Mo. The phone number there is 417-475-3666. More information is also available at bluffdwellerscave.com or by emailing [email protected]. The cave is open to visitors daily, year-round. Hours from March through October are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. from November through February, with the last tours starting an hour before closing time.

A visit to Bluff Dwellers Cave is indeed a cool way to spend a hot summer afternoon, in more ways than one!

Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer A cavern is cut in the rock by ancient rivers under a huge slab of stone in the Bluff Dwellers Cave in Noel, Mo.

