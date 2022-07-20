Splashing around at Kingsdale Pool

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A girl slides into the water at Kingsdale Pool while other children wait their turn at the top of the slide during a particularly hot day earlier this month. Warm temperatures are expected to continue this week.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A girl slides into the water at Kingsdale Pool while other children wait their turn at the top of the slide during a particularly hot day earlier this month. Warm temperatures are expected to continue this week.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A girl slides into the water at Kingsdale Pool while other children wait their turn at the top of the slide during a particularly hot day earlier this month. Warm temperatures are expected to continue this week.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A girl and a boy float by at Kingsdale Pool, while in the background a child splashes into the water from the slide. During the hot temperatures the week of July 4, Bella Vista residents sought refuge in the water.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A girl and a boy float by at Kingsdale Pool, while in the background a child splashes into the water from the slide. During the hot temperatures the week of July 4, Bella Vista residents sought refuge in the water.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A girl and a boy float by at Kingsdale Pool, while in the background a child splashes into the water from the slide. During the hot temperatures the week of July 4, Bella Vista residents sought refuge in the water.

Rachel Dickerson

[email protected]