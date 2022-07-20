The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

by Staff Report | July 20, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Brittany, July 13, 2022

Best Ball (Twosome)

A-FLIGHT

First -- Dennis Berg and Blind Draw (25.5)

Second -- Bill Winzig and Paul Nelson (27)

Third -- Lee Young and Doug Mills (28.5)

B-FLIGHT

First -- Tom Kelley and Bill Magyar (25)

Second -- Orin Arminger and Randy Dietz (28)

Third -- Bob Davis and Mitch Whittington (28.5)

C-FLIGHT

First -- Jerry Young and Jim Sours (27)

Second -- Chet Campbell and Gerald McGuffin (29)

Third -- Jim Smith and John Haynes (29.5)

D-FLIGHT

First -- John Baker and Micdhael Lehner (24)

Second -- Ben Solliday and Duane Kuske (26)

Third (tie) -- Jim Hofferber and Al Hvisten/Dale Zumbro and Hillary Krueger (28)

Print Headline: Scoreboard

