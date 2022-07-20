Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association
Brittany, July 13, 2022
Best Ball (Twosome)
A-FLIGHT
First -- Dennis Berg and Blind Draw (25.5)
Second -- Bill Winzig and Paul Nelson (27)
Third -- Lee Young and Doug Mills (28.5)
B-FLIGHT
First -- Tom Kelley and Bill Magyar (25)
Second -- Orin Arminger and Randy Dietz (28)
Third -- Bob Davis and Mitch Whittington (28.5)
C-FLIGHT
First -- Jerry Young and Jim Sours (27)
Second -- Chet Campbell and Gerald McGuffin (29)
Third -- Jim Smith and John Haynes (29.5)
D-FLIGHT
First -- John Baker and Micdhael Lehner (24)
Second -- Ben Solliday and Duane Kuske (26)
Third (tie) -- Jim Hofferber and Al Hvisten/Dale Zumbro and Hillary Krueger (28)