Riordan Road trail work begins

by Lynn Atkins | July 20, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.
Lynn Atkins Construction is underway on a new trail on land that was once part of the Berksdale golf course.

A new trail in Bella Vista should be ready for use in the fall, Erin Rushing of NWA Trailblazers said recently. Work is underway on a short, hard surfaced trail just off of Riordan Road.

The trail will be a loop about a quarter mile long with a natural play area in the center, he said. The play area won't have traditional playground equipment. It will have boulders and logs arranged so kids can climb on them.

The hard, fairly flat surface will be perfect for beginners. Bella Vista's miles of soft surface trails can be difficult for beginners, Rushing explained. The loop will be perfect for kids on their first bikes and other newcomers. Also, adaptive bikes, including three-wheeled bikes, can also use the trail. The surface will be a little bumpy for a stoller, he warned.

The trail is going in behind the building that houses Premier Dermatology. There will be a trail head for parking. The land was once a part of the old Berksdale course which was partially closed after repeated flooding. Flooding won't hurt the trail, Rushing said. If it floods again the hard surface can be submerged without any damage.

Other trail projects going on this summer are mostly maintenance, he said.

