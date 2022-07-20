Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Lady Violet, a 1-year-old female domestic short-haired cat. Lady Violet is litter box trained, has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. She will be microchipped before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Lady Violet, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Lady Violet, a 1-year-old female domestic short-haired cat. Lady Violet is litter box trained, has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. She will be microchipped before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Lady Violet, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Lady Violet, a 1-year-old female domestic short-haired cat. Lady Violet is litter box trained, has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. She will be microchipped before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Lady Violet, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne