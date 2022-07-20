The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | July 20, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Lady Violet, a 1-year-old female domestic short-haired cat. Lady Violet is litter box trained, has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. She will be microchipped before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Lady Violet, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

