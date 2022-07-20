OPINION: Grappling with the option of abortion

I was just completing my final unit of chaplaincy training at a major hospital when I was summoned over the intercom to the OB ward where a family wanted to speak with a chaplain. When I arrived, I discovered a young couple faced with a terrible dilemma: The doctor had just informed them that the mother had an infection in her uterus that was threatening her babies. Yes, she was pregnant with twins. The doctor had just informed them that if she carried the babies to full term and delivery (projected to be in about two weeks), it was very likely that the mother could lose her life in the process and maybe her babies as well. He was suggesting that they terminate the pregnancy, abort the babies and save the mother's life.

Talk about facing a crisis! Talk about a chaplain being called in to minister to this couple! This was where life and death decisions had to be made, not where you discuss the issues in a classroom, among friends, or even in the Supreme Court. With fear and trembling, I went into this couple and began dealing with the hard questions they were asking. Right in the middle of our conversation, the doctor came in to examine the mother again and to talk about what was happening. To my amazement, this young couple politely asked the doctor to wait outside for a few minutes because they wanted to talk with the chaplain. Can you imagine someone asking a doctor something like that?

We talked about when life begins, and noted that the Bible even suggests that we are known by God before we are conceived; and the sanctity of life before and after birth. We also talked about having to choose between a mother's life and the lives of her unborn children. And, of course, we explored the whole issue of abortion and whether killing unborn children was an act of murder or someone's choice. As I remember, we kept that doctor waiting for almost an hour before we did some serious praying. Of course, I could not tell them what to do, but I could help them focus upon their dilemma and take the matter to the Lord.

Fortunately, this story had a happy ending. Several weeks later, as I approached the entrance to the hospital, a young woman exiting the building spotted me and ran up to embrace me with the happy news that one of her babies was coming home that day, and that the other one would be released in a few days. They had decided to keep the babies, which were born a bit premature, and the infection went away shortly before the mother gave birth. You may imagine how happy we all were. This was answered prayer.

Now, I am aware that approaching the issue of "Roe versus Wade" is entering a terribly dangerous area and attempting to actually walk where angels fear to tread, but there are a number of issues here that need exploring. In doing so, it is not my attempt to politicize the issues or necessarily espouse any particular position; it is simply to point out some things that are common knowledge even though they appear to often be forgotten.

Unless I missed something in biology class, it takes both a male and a female working together to create a human being. Claiming that all of the responsibility for what happens to an unborn child belongs exclusively to the mother is erroneous. The unborn child bears the genetic imprint of both the father and mother; that child belongs to both of them.

Also, there are a large number of ways to prevent a pregnancy these days. Contraception was even utilized in the Bible. Ignoring them and then attempting to correct such an omission by aborting a fetus is an attempt to avoid responsibility.

Obviously, there are some good reasons why an abortion may be the right choice for some situations. The health and welfare of the mother, women brutalized by rape, and even the health of the unborn child are valid issues; but just making sure your unborn child is the best one around is not acceptable. Genetic engineering is not condoned anywhere in the world.

God created a man and a woman intentionally, and He told them to be faithful to one another and to multiply. He did not bless them by suggesting that they could pick and choose which child was to be born. Frankly, it would be nice if our court system these days did a little more grappling with these issues and to provide some important life guidelines rather than just make pronouncements about the law.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.