by From Staff Reports | July 20, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

City of Bella Vista

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

July 25 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

July 28 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 8 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 22 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Property Owners Association

POA meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

July 21 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

July 28 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Aug. 8 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Aug. 10 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Aug. 10 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

