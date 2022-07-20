Mark Your Calendar Week of May 25

Ongoing

• The Bella Vista Courtesy Van is looking for volunteer drivers and schedulers. Please call the office at 479-855-7663 and leave a message if you are interested. Only one or two days per month of your volunteer time would help a great deal as we serve the community and residents of Bella Vista who can no longer drive because of health or age by providing free transportation to and from their appointments.

• Flea in the Park will be held again this year at Blowing Springs Park from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 7-8. The Property Owners Association is looking for Vintage Market vendors to apply to participate in the event this year. Please reach out to [email protected] for more information and an application.

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

July 23

• The next Historic Foods Tasting, with the theme of "Edible Flowers," will be held noon-5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum with free admission. Sample nine different flowers that have been made into jellies. Jars of the jellies will be available in exchange for a donation to the museum. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, next to the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. More information is available by calling Jill Werner at 479-721-3122.

July 30

• The First Annual Ice Cream Freeze Off hosted by the Benton County Empty Bowls and Ozark Empty Bowls will be held with proceeds benefitting food pantries in six surrounding counties. Purchase a handcrafted ice cream dish for $20 and fill it free with Crazy Willy's ice cream. This event will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W McNelly Rd., Bentonville (Bella Vista).

Aug. 2

• Bella Vista Community Band will play at 7 p.m. at Blowing Springs Park.

Aug. 4

• Dr. Curt Fields will be the guest speaker at the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Due to the anticipated large audience, Fields will be hosted at Cooper Chapel. Fields has portrayed General and President Grant in 22 states. As a living historian, Fields portrays General Grant through research and reading extensively in order to deliver an accurate persona of the General. His presentations are in the first person quoting from Grant's memoirs, articles, letters and statements that he made in interviews. He is the same height and body style as General Grant and therefore presents a convincing, true-to-life image.

Aug. 6

• The next family event at the Bella Vista Historical Museum is an ice cream social scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on the museum grounds. The museum staff asks that participants make reservations to ensure enough ice cream is provided. Participants may do so by calling 479-855-2335 or emailing [email protected] Admission to the museum is always free.

Aug. 13

• The Bella Vista Animal Shelter will host its annual Chips and Dips from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the shelter. The cost is $25 for a lifetime registration microchip and a bath, $20 for just a microchip, or $10 for a bath only.

• The next International Village Food Festival at United Lutheran Church will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and will featue All-American food. The meal will include a grilled hamburger, chips, baked beans and homemade strawberry shortcake. Meal cost is $15 and part of the proceeds go to Gravette Schools. There will be 100 meals available. Reservations are needed and may be "eat in" or "grab n' go." Please call the church office to make reservations at 479-855-1325.

Aug. 28

• Bella Vista's Men's Chorus fall concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Bella Vista Community Church with a program of "cowboy" and patriotic music entitled "America Sings." This is the only fundraiser to help support the operating expenses of the chorus. Tickets are available from chorus members or at the door.