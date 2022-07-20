Judson: POA ‘desperate’ to fill job vacancies

A person doesn't have to look for very long or far these days to see a "Help Wanted" sign in the window of a business in northwest Arkansas.

Positions are there to be filled, but employers are having a difficult time getting individuals to fill those positions.

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association is no different, as Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson pointed out in his reports to both the Lakes and Golf Joint Advisory Committees during their meetings held Wednesday, July 13, at the POA Boardroom.

"We are in peak season so we are busy everywhere," he said. "(Director of Golf Operations) Darryl (Muldoon) talked about (the increase in) golf rounds, but we're busy at the pools, the beach, the fitness facilities, the lakes, the restaurants are busy ... we're just busy across the board. And as Darryl indicated we are struggling to get staffing. If you go around Bella Vista, Bentonville, Rogers, every place you go has 'For Hire' signs up. We're just struggling."

Judson said it's not that the POA isn't actively looking for new employees, but rather a combination of several factors.

"With McDonald's paying $15 an hour with a $500 sign-on bonus ... that's hard to compete with," he said. "It's just very competitive."

He continued, "Plus we've had a couple rounds of covid hit us. We had to go ahead and close the Huntley Member Services Building for a week (earlier this year) because we got hammered by covid. So with people being out and not having enough employees it's been rough on us."

Judson said not only are there not enough people to fill some positions, there are also no backups to fill in when someone calls in sick or has to take time off from their job.

"We don't have a bench," he said, referencing a sports team's roster. "A couple of months ago we had to close Highlands (Pub and Patio) because a bartender called in sick and we've got no bench. People are like, 'Well, why don't you hire more people?' And it's like, 'That's a great idea! Can you pour a beer? You're hired!' And someone said we need two bartenders at the Gear Garden. We know. We don't have a bench. Everybody's fighting against everyone else to get staffing."

Judson pointed out that activities are still going on and departments are still, in most instances, managing to get all their work covered.

"We're busy, but we're making due even though we're short staffed," he said.

Judson said he would encourage anyone interested in applying for a job with the POA to come to the Human Resources Department's office in the lobby of the Bella Vista Country Club.

"They can ask about any of the open positions we've got," he said. "We'd love to talk to them because we're desperate."